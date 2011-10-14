GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise on retail sales, crisis hopes

* U.S. retail sales, Google results, G20 spur optimism

* Brent rises toward $113 on optimism over debt crisis

* Euro extends gains against dollar after U.S. sales data

* Bonds succumb to rising equity markets, retail sales (Adds fresh prices, comment)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 14 Global stocks gained and the euro strengthened on Friday on growing optimism that Europe is on track to resolve its sovereign debt crisis and after data showed a surge in U.S. retail sales.

Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs began two days of talks in Paris on Friday. Although investors do not expect a comprehensive strategy to Europe's debt crisis to come out of Friday's meeting, they hope it will provide an opportunity for officials to agree on the outlines of a plan in time for a European Union summit on Oct. 23. [ID:nL5E7L300R]

Government data that U.S. retail sales grew by 1.1 percent in September, the fastest pace in seven months, also boosted investor sentiment on the economy and the data was expected to help lift economic growth forecasts.

The data, coupled with earnings from Google (GOOG.O) late Thursday that trounced analysts' expectations, led investors to shrug off a rating downgrade on Spain by Standard & Poor's and an unexpected slump in U.S. consumer confidence in October.

The benchmark S&P 500 was on track for back-to-back weekly gains for the first time since early July, and gold headed toward its strongest weekly rise in over a month, signs that investors expect a resolution to Europe's debt crisis is near.

"The data hasn't mattered for a couple of months. It matters here and there, but most of what today is, is Europe," said John Canally, investment strategist for LPL Financial in Boston about how the G20 meeting trumped the economic data.

"Just getting the details of this plan out there and making the details work is the most important thing," Canally said.

Stocks on Wall Street jumped about 1 percent while shares in Europe closed up 0.8 percent.

The euro rose 0.7 percent to $1.3867.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 101.57 points, or 0.88 percent, at 11,579.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 13.19 points, or 1.10 percent, at 1,216.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 30.44 points, or 1.16 percent, at 2,650.68.

Google led the Nasdaq higher as its shares jumped 5.8 percent to $591.50 after the Internet search giant said robust growth at its mobile business and a strong emerging market lifted its third quarter, allaying worries that a slowing Europe was hurting business. [ID:nN1E79B24M]

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top regional shares provisionally closed up 0.8 percent at 974.46 points, while MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS gained 1.1 percent.

The increased appetite for risk on Friday also lifted the price of crude oil more than 2.0 percent and pushed down the U.S. dollar and government debt, which usually benefit when news is bearish.

"The outlook is good and getting better by the day. Risk is back on," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose above $114 a barrel, propelled by hopes that European leaders would soon agree on how to curtail the long festering euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nL3E7LE0E5]

Early hints that China may loosen credit as inflation cools also boosted gains while investors mostly ignored a preliminary reading of consumer sentiment that sagged to 57.5 from 59.4 in September, a Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed.

November Brent crude LCOc1 rose $3.02 to $114.13 a barrel on the day of its expiry, while U.S. crude CLc1 was up $2.17 at $86.40 a barrel.

U.S. Treasury debt prices fell.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 19/32 in price to yield 2.25 percent.

Spot gold prices XAU= rose $4.99 to $1,671.10 an ounce. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Julie Haviv and Chris Reese in New York; Emma Farge in London; Blaise Robinson in Paris; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler)