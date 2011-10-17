GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall on German debt crisis comments

* German minister says no definitive solution at EU summit

* Crude oil, euro, global stocks retreat on German remarks

* Government debt rise as remarks rekindle safe-havens (Adds opening of U.S. markets, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 17 Global stocks wavered and the euro fell on Monday after Germany dashed expectations of a breakthrough to the euro zone debt crisis at a highly anticipated weekend summit of the European Union.

While German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said European governments would adopt a five-point platform to address the two-year-old crisis, he said a definitive solution would not be reached at the summit [ID:nL5E7LH1GL]

The remarks took the wind out of recent optimism that led global stocks to rally more than 10 percent in just nine days and pushed benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury debt yields to post their best three-week advance since late December.

European shares retreated, crude oil extended losses and Wall Street opened lower. The euro fell from a one-month high against the U.S. dollar, sliding 0.8 percent to $1.3787.

"There's nothing but uncertainty in Europe," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

"This weekend and today is the perfect example. October 23 seems to be the deadline for a plan for Europe, but the Germans are balking."

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.1 percent and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top shares fell 0.4 percent at 971.98 points

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 57.60 points, or 0.49 percent, at 11,586.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 6.71 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,217.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 12.99 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,654.86.

Government debt rose, with 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR gaining 10/32 in price to yield at 2.22 percent.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell $1.18 to $111.05 a barrel, reversing earlier gains. U.S. crude CLc1 was down 78 cents at $86.02.

Some investors pointed out that EU leaders were further on the road to containing the sovereign debt than they had been, suggesting markets might rebound.

"Although there is still uncertainty surrounding what might ultimately come out of the euro zone, we are infinitely closer to something concrete than we were over the last several weeks," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading LLC in Stamford, Connecticut. (Reporting by Edward Krudy, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Nick Olivari in New York and Ikuko Kurahone and Joanne Frearson in London; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)