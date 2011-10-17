GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall on German finmin comments

版本:
 By Herbert Lash



 NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. and European stocks fell
on Monday, and the euro slipped after Germany dashed hopes of
progress in resolving the euro zone debt crisis at next
Sunday's summit of European leaders.



 The G20 meeting of finance ministers in Paris this past
weekend had raised expectations that European banks would be
recapitalized and the region's bailout fund expanded to deal
with a potential debt default by Greece.



 But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Monday
that even though European governments would adopt a five-point
platform to address the two-year-old crisis, a definitive
solution would not be reached at the Oct. 23 summit.
 World stocks, as measured by the MSCI's all-country world
equity index .MIWD00000PUS, fell 1 percent, and the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares .FTEU3 also
dropped 1 percent to close down at 966.04 points. The index had
hit a 10-week high earlier in the session.



 The MSCI had recovered from 15-month lows by more than 10
percent in the past nine days before Schaeuble's remarks
undermined investor confidence.



 "Everything seems to be going well with Europe for a while,
and you get this little news and it reconfirms the fears that
everybody has," said Chris Hobart, chief executive of Hobart
Financial Group in Charlotte, North Carolina.



 On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI
slid 196.63 points, or 1.69 percent, at 11,447.86. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 18.66 points, or 1.52
percent, at 1,205.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC took
off 45.10 points, or 1.69 percent, at 2,622.75.



 Anxiety over Europe overshadowed a $21 billion bid by
Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) to buy rival El Paso Corp EP.N in a
deal that would combine the two largest natural gas pipeline
operators in North America. [ID:nN1E79F06X]



 El Paso's shares surged nearly 25 percent to $24.48, and
Kinder Morgan jumped 5.8 percent to $28.44.



 EURO SLIPS



 The euro EUR= slid from a one-month high against the U.S.
dollar touched earlier in the global session, falling 0.9
percent to $1.3760.



 Government debt prices rose, with 10-year U.S. Treasuries
US10YT=RR gaining 21/32 in price to yield 2.18 percent.



 Brent crude LCOc1 fell $2.43 to $109.80 a barrel,
reversing earlier gains. U.S. crude CLc1 was down 74 cents at
$86.07.



 Still, some investors said that EU leaders had made
progress in moving to contain the sovereign debt, suggesting
markets might rebound.



 "Although there is still uncertainty surrounding what might
ultimately come out of the euro zone, we are infinitely closer
to something concrete than we were over the last several
weeks," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading
LLC in Stamford, Connecticut.
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and
Nick Olivari in New York; Ikuko Kurahone and Joanne Frearson in
London; Writing by Herbert Lash;)










            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
