GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks gain with banks; bonds rise

* MSCI world index down on worries on global economy
* China growth data, French rating threat weigh
* Government bonds, dollar edge up
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 18 U.S. shares rose on Tuesday,
buoyed by a jump in financial shares on results from Bank of
America (BAC.N) and other big banks, bucking a downturn in
other markets that were hit by fears over the global economy.
Slower-than-expected Chinese growth and a warning by
Moody's to France over risks to maintaining its top credit
rating kept investors on edge, boosting safe-haven government
bonds.
The Moody's warning compounded investor jitters after
Germany's finance minister on Monday warned that it was not
realistic to expect a definitive crisis to the euro zone debt
crisis to be reached at a key European Union summit to be held
on Sunday.
The U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX was
up more than 1 percent. Shares of Bank of America, the
second-largest U.S. bank by assets, rose 6.8 percent to $6.44
after the bank reported a quarterly profit. Shares of Goldman
Sachs (GS.N) rose 1.9 percent at $98.73 even after it reported
a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
"There was some genuine panic the banks, the financials,
were going to start reporting earnings that were going to just
undermine any shred of confidence and any kind of sustainable
rebound. And, really, the earnings haven't done that," said
Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey
City, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 86.43
points, or 0.76 percent, to 11,483.43. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX gained 13.18 points, or 1.10 percent, to
1,214.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 20.11
points, or 0.77 percent, to 2,635.03.
Robust U.S. profits have driven much of the U.S. stock
market's gains from the March 2009 lows, but investors have
worried that corporations will be unable to sustain that profit
growth going forward in a sluggish global economic climate.
In Europe, however, bank shares fell sharply on Tuesday,
with French banks among the worst hit after Moody's warned on
the outlook for France's credit rating.
Moody's cautioned it may slap a negative outlook on
France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if costs
from helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members
stretch its budget too thin. For details, see [ID:nN1E79G1VP]
The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 closed down 0.4 percent
at 962.13 points. Shares of French banks Societe Generale
(SOGN.PA), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA)
all lost between 3.3 percent and 5 percent.
The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was down 0.4
percent, well off its earlier lows. The world index is still up
roughly 11 percent from a 15-month low earlier this month.
Emerging stocks .MSCIEF lost 2.1 percent.
Optimism over the EU summit on Oct. 23 waned after
Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, said on Monday
that even though European governments would adopt a five-point
platform to address the crisis, a definitive solution would not
be reached at the Oct. 23 EU summit.[ID:nL5E7LH1GL]
"It seems that people are not counting on the European
Union summit" for a solution on the euro zone's fiscal
problems, said Suvrat Prakash, interest rate strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
Still, Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, expects
European leaders to produce a "work plan" for Greece at the
summit, possibly including a permanent mission of international
lenders to monitor its debts, sources from her party quoted her
as saying on Tuesday.
In Asia, China's economic growth in the third quarter
slowed to its weakest pace since the 2009 second quarter.
Growth eased to 9.1 percent in the July-September period at an
annual rate, slightly below forecasts of 9.2 percent.
U.S. Treasuries edged higher, pushing benchmark yields to
their lowest in two weeks.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices US10YT=RR rose 9/32 in
price to yield 2.12 percent compared with 2.18 percent late on
Monday. Yields fell as low as 2.08 percent, their lowest since
Oct. 7.
Earlier, the French/German 10-year government bond yield
spread FR10YT=TWEB widened to a euro-era record of 101 basis
points. French debt also underperformed that of the
Netherlands, its triple-A rated peer.
Brent crude oil prices LCOc1 edged higher, while the
dollar .DXY was up 0.2 percent against a basket of major
currencies. The euro EUR= fell 0.4 percent at $1.36850.
Apple Inc. is (AAPL.O) due to report results on Tuesday
after the market close. Its shares were up 0.05 percent at
$420.18, reversing earlier losses.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by
Natsuko Waki in London and chuck Mikolajczak and Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)