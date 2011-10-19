GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rises on summit optimism; U.S. stocks dip

* World stocks gain
* Wall St stocks dip at open as Apple falls
* Euro recovers from lows despite Spanish credit downgrade
* German Bunds fall, gold also retreats
(Updates with US markets openings)
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 19 The euro advanced as
well as world stocks on Wednesday on optimism that European
leaders will make progress in tackling the euro zone debt
crisis this weekend, while U.S. stocks edged down at the
opening on disappointing Apple (AAPL.O) earnings.
U.S. Treasuries also declined. Optimism that policymakers
may be able to contain the debt crisis has helped stocks and
other markets in recent weeks, while pressuring government
bonds.
A report in Britain's Guardian newspaper late Tuesday that
France and Germany had agreed on a deal to increase the euro
zone bailout fund's firepower fivefold was another cause for a
more positive mood. The reported agreement was later denied by
two senior EU officials including a spokesman for the German
finance minister.
"It seems the pendulum is swinging again towards a more
optimistic take on that meeting and the expansion of the EFSF
(European Financial Stability Facility)," said Vassili
Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New
York.
The benchmark U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX edged lower
at the opening, with Apple shares falling 4.3 percent to
$404.27. Its results after the U.S. close on Tuesday fell short
of estimates for the first time in years as it sold far fewer
iPhones than expected. For details, see [ID:nN1E79H1T6]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 28.46
points, or 0.25 percent, at 11,548.59. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 4.97 points, or 0.41 percent, at
1,220.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 21.44
points, or 0.81 percent, at 2,635.99.
World stocks as measured by the MSCI index .MIWD00000PUS
were up 0.4 percent, paring gains after the U.S. market open.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was
up 0.6 percent.
The euro recovered despite news of a ratings cut for Spain,
and was last up 0.8 percent on the day at $1.3843 EUR=. The
dollar index .DXY, which measures the U.S. currency against
six major currencies, was down 0.4 percent.
Ratings agency Moody's cut Spain's sovereign rating by two
notches, saying high levels of debt in the banking and
corporate sectors leave the country vulnerable to funding
stresses. [ID:nN1E79H1YC]
That followed a statement by Moody's the day before saying
it would scrutinize its stable outlook on France's triple-A
credit rating.
Despite the downgrade, the cost of insuring against a
Spanish default fell, according to monitor Markit. Italian CDS
prices also narrowed 14 basis points to 435 basis points.
Investors also have been focused on the meeting of European
Union leaders' summit set for Oct. 23.
U.S. Treasury prices declined, in line with the decline in
other bond markets. The benchamrk 10-year notes fell 5/32 in
price to yield 2.19 percent US10YT=RR, compared with 1.94
percent on Tuesday. Benchmark yields were well off Tuesday's
high of 2.077 percent, which was the highest since Oct. 7.
Safe-haven gold also fell as well as Brent crude oil
future.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and Anirban
Nag in London, additional reporting by Wanfeng Zhou in New
York)