GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, world stocks edge up on Europe optimism

* World stocks, euro gain on euro zone optimism
* Apple declines limit Wall St gains
* Euro recovers from lows despite Spanish credit downgrade
* Gold and oil retreat
(Updates prices, adds details, byline)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 19 World stocks and the euro rose
on Wednesday on renewed hopes that European leaders will make
progress on the euro zone debt crisis this weekend, though
disappointing Apple (AAPL.O) earnings slowed Wall Street's
advance.
U.S. Treasuries declined as the optimism that policymakers
may be able to contain the debt crisis curbed any safety bid.
Rising risk appetite on hopes for a resolution of the debt
crisis has helped stocks in recent weeks.
A report in Britain's Guardian newspaper late Tuesday that
France and Germany had agreed on a deal to increase the euro
zone bailout fund's firepower five-fold contributed to the more
positive mood.
Two senior EU officials, including a spokesman for the
German finance minister, later denied the reported agreement.
But the market reaction underscored the frenzy of speculation
and hopes that Europe will truly make progress on reining in
the debt crisis at a key EU summit set for Sunday.
"It seems the pendulum is swinging again towards a more
optimistic take on that meeting and the expansion of the EFSF "
said Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells
Fargo in New York, referring to the euro zone bailout fund, the
European Financial Stability Facility.
The benchmark U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX was up
slightly. Gains in chip maker Intel and insurer Travelers Cos.
helped offset the decline in Apple shares. Apple fell 3.6
percent to $407 after its results, reported after the market
close on Tuesday, missed estimates for the first time in years
as it sold far fewer iPhones than expected. For details, see
[ID:nN1E79H1T6]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 33.53
points, or 0.29 percent, at 11,610.58. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 1.49 points, or 0.12 percent, at
1,226.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 10.47
points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,646.96.
Intel Corp (INTC.O) shares climbed 3.9 percent after it
forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street's expectations,
and Travelers (TRV.N) advanced 4.9 percent after it said its
pricing across all insurance lines is stronger.
World stocks as measured by the MSCI index .MIWD00000PUS
were up 0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index
of top European shares was up 0.6 percent. European banking
shares bounded on the revived hopes for progress at the
upcoming EU summit. BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) jumped 7 percent,
while Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) shares gained 4 percent.
The European Union summit to be held on Sunday is being
considered a make-or-break meeting on resolving the Greek debt
crisis that threatens to engulf the entire euro zone.
The euro recovered as investors shrugged off a credit
ratings cut on Spain. The euro was last up 0.5 percent at
$1.3811 EUR=. The dollar index .DXY, which measures the
U.S. currency against six major currencies, was down 0.4
percent.
Ratings agency Moody's late on Tuesday cut Spain's
sovereign rating by two notches, citing the country's
vulnerability to the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nN1E79H1YC]
A day earlier Moody's issued a warning on France, saying it
would scrutinize its stable outlook on the country's triple-A
credit rating.
Despite the downgrade, the cost of insuring against a
Spanish default fell, according to monitor Markit. Italian
credit default swap prices also narrowed, falling 14 basis
points to 435 basis points.
U.S. Treasury prices declined, in line with the fall in
other bond markets. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 2/32 in price
to yield 2.18 percent US10YT=RR. Benchmark yields were well
off Tuesday's low of 2.077 percent, which was the lowest since
Oct. 7.
Safe-haven gold also fell, as did Brent crude oil future.
Spot gold XAU= was bid at $1,650.10 a troy ounce at 1353
GMT, from $1,658.64 an ounce late in New York on Tuesday,
having fallen back from an earlier session high at $1,664.89.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York, with
additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London and Wanfeng Zhou
in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)