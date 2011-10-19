GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St hit by Apple fall; Europe hope lifts euro

* World stocks, euro gain on euro zone optimism
* Euro recovers from lows despite Spanish credit downgrade
* Gold and oil retreat
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. stocks were largely lower
as disappointing earnings from Apple (AAPL.O) took a bite out
of the market, while the euro advanced on a new round of
optimism that European leaders will make progress on the euro
zone debt crisis this weekend.
U.S. Treasuries declined as the revived hope that
policymakers will come up with a definitive plan for the debt
crisis at the EU summit on Sunday curbed any safety bid. Rising
risk appetite on hopes for a resolution of the problem has
helped stocks in recent weeks.
Optimism ruled markets even as comments from French
President Nicolas Sarkozy suggested that there was no easy fix
in the works to resolve the festering debt crisis. Sarkozy on
Wednesday said efforts to secure a deal to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis have stalled over methods to increase the firepower
of the region's bailout fund.
The euro held up well, last trading up 0.5 percent at
$1.3811 EUR=.
Sunday's EU summit is being considered a make-or-break
meeting on beefing up the euro zone's bailout fund, the
European Financial Stability Facility, and resolving the Greek
debt crisis, which threatens to engulf the entire euro zone.
"It seems the pendulum is swinging again towards a more
optimistic take on that meeting and the expansion of the EFSF,"
said Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells
Fargo in New York.
On Wall Street, the benchmark U.S. Standard & Poor's 500
.SPX was down slightly. Gains in chip maker Intel and insurer
Travelers Cos. helped offset the drop in Apple shares. Apple
fell 3.9 percent to $405.85 after its results, reported after
the market close on Tuesday, missed estimates for the first
time in years as it sold far fewer iPhones than expected. For
details, see [ID:nN1E79H1T6]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 28.69
points, or 0.25 percent, at 11,605.74. The S&P 500 was down
0.77 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,224.61. The Nasdaq Composite
Index .IXIC was down 14.97 points, or 0.56 percent, at
2,642.46.
Intel Corp (INTC.O) shares climbed 3.9 percent to $24.30
after it forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street's
expectations, and Travelers (TRV.N) advanced 5.9 percent to
$54.50 after it said its pricing across all insurance lines is
stronger.
"There still are good companies out there and a lot of
these companies have pretty strong balance sheets with a lot of
cash, and they are going to endure this time of low consumer
confidence that we are seeing," said Casey Weade a certified
financial planner at Howard Bailey Financial in Fort Wayne,
Indiana.
World stocks as measured by the MSCI index .MIWD00000PUS
were up 0.4 percent on the day, and up about 13 percent from an
Oct 4 low. The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European
shares ended up 0.6 percent.
Banks, which are sensitive to the outcome of any plan to
ease the debt crisis due to their significant exposure to
sovereign debt, were among the best performers, with the STOXX
Europe 600 Banks index .SX7P rising 2 percent.
Investors mostly shrugged off a credit ratings cut on
Spain. Ratings agency Moody's late on Tuesday cut Spain's
sovereign rating by two notches, citing the country's
vulnerability to the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nN1E79H1YC]
A day earlier Moody's issued a warning on France, saying it
would scrutinize its stable outlook on the country's triple-A
credit rating.
Despite the downgrade, the cost of insuring against a
Spanish default fell, according to monitor Markit. Italian
credit default swap prices also narrowed, falling 14 basis
points to 435 basis points.
U.S. Treasury prices declined, in line with the fall in
other bond markets. Benchmark 10-year notes rose 5/32 in price
to yield 2.16 percent US10YT=RR. Benchmark yields were well
off Tuesday's low of 2.077 percent, which was the lowest since
Oct. 7.
Safe-haven gold also fell, and was on track for a third
consecutive decline. Oil futures edged lower.
Spot gold XAU= was down 0.7 percent at $1,647.30 an
ounce, while U.S. November crude CLX1 dipped 8 cents to
$88.22 a barrel.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, with additional reporting
by Anirban Nag in London and Wanfeng Zhou and Chuck Mikolajczak
in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)