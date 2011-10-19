GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St hit by Apple fall; Europe hope lifts euro

* Euro stays up on euro zone optimism

* World stocks dip following Wall Street

* Fed survey on economy adds to investor worries (Updates prices, adds details)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as disappointing earnings from Apple ( AAPL.O ) took a bite out of the market while the euro held higher on a new round of optimism that European leaders will make progress on the euro zone debt crisis this weekend.

Stocks and oil added to losses after a U.S. coast-to-coast survey of conditions released by the Federal Reserve said that while the economy kept growing slightly in September, prospects for the future appeared to be dimming. For more see [ID:nW1E7KM02O].

U.S. Treasuries were near flat after the release of the survey, cutting earlier losses, as it renewed worries about difficulties in the U.S. economic recovery.

Revived hopes that policymakers will arrive at a definitive plan for the debt crisis at an EU summit on Sunday has curbed a safety bid in recent weeks while it has helped stocks.

Optimism continued even as French President Nicolas Sarkozy suggested there was no easy fix in the works to resolve the festering debt crisis. Sarkozy on Wednesday said efforts to secure a deal to tackle it have stalled over methods to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

The euro last traded up 0.4 percent at $1.3796 EUR=EBS.

Sunday's EU summit is being considered a make-or-break meeting on beefing up the euro zone's bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, and resolving the Greek debt crisis, which threatens to engulf the entire euro zone.

"The market is giving European politicians the benefit of the doubt; it is hard to believe they will not do something significant at the summit," said Steven Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas in London.

On Wall Street, the benchmark U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX was last down 1.1 percent. Apple fell 5.1 percent to $400.63 after its results, reported after the market close on Tuesday, missed estimates for the first time in years as it sold far fewer iPhones than expected. [ID:nN1E79H1T6]

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 55.32 points, or 0.48 percent, at 11,521.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 12.95 points, or 1.06 percent, at 1,212.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 48.04 points, or 1.81 percent, at 2,609.39.

Gains in chip-maker Intel and insurer Travelers Cos helped offset the drop in Apple shares. Intel Corp ( INTC.O ) shares climbed 3.9 percent to $24.30 after it forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street's expectations, and Travelers ( TRV.N ) advanced 5.9 percent to $54.50 after it said its pricing across all insurance lines is stronger.

World stocks as measured by the MSCI index .MIWD00000PUS turned lower, and were last down 0.18 percent, following Wall Street's lead. The index was still up about 13 percent from an Oct. 4 low, however.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares ended up 0.6 percent. Banks, which are sensitive to the outcome of any plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis due to their significant exposure to sovereign debt there, were among the best performers.

Investors mostly shrugged off a credit rating cut on Spain. Ratings agency Moody's late on Tuesday cut Spain's sovereign rating by two notches, citing its vulnerability to the debt crisis. [ID:nN1E79H1YC]

A day earlier Moody's said it would scrutinize its stable outlook on France's triple-A rating.

Despite the downgrade, the cost of insuring against a Spanish default fell, according to monitor Markit. Italian credit default swap prices also narrowed, falling 14 basis points to 435 basis points.

U.S. Treasury prices were largely flat. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading up 5/32 in price to yield 2.16 percent, down from 2.18 percent late Tuesday.

Oil added to losses after the Fed survey, with U.S. November crude CLX1 falling $2.11 to $86.23 a barrel.