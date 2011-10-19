GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, euro dips as EU summit hopes fade

* World stocks dip following report on euro zone
* S&P 500 down 1 pct, oil falls
* Fed survey on economy adds to investor worries
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 19 World stocks declined and the
euro pared gains on Wednesday after optimism faded that
European leaders will make substantial progress on the euro
zone debt crisis this weekend.
A report from the Federal Reserve that the U.S. economic
outlook dimmed in September also sapped sentiment, even though
the Fed's survey of conditions across the country found that
the economy continued to grow slightly in September. For
Europe's troubling debt crisis continued to dominate most
markets.
Among the latest reports to unnerve investors ahead of a
crucial EU summit on the crisis, The Wall Street Journal
reported that European officials are focusing on a bailout fund
that would provide collateral to back up bond issues by
troubled euro zone countries, rather than providing direct
guarantees. [ID:nL5E7LJ3W7]
The European Union summit on Sunday is seen as a
make-or-break meeting on beefing up the bailout fund, the
European Financial Stability Facility, and resolving the Greek
debt crisis, which threatens to engulf the entire euro zone.
World stocks as measured by the MSCI index .MIWD00000PUS
were last down 0.3 percent after trading higher for much of the
U.S. session. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 slid more
than 1 percent, reversing earlier gains.
"At the end of the day, the market is nervous, waiting to
see anything substantial coming out of the summit," said Tom
Fitzpatrick, chief technical strategist at CitiFX in New York.
"We are getting to a point that there have been so many false
promises so they really need to deliver something big."
The euro was last down 0.04 percent at $1.37480 EUR=EBS
after bouncing between $1.3735 and $1.3870 on the trading
platform EBS.
Disappointing earnings from Apple (AAPL.O) took a bite out
of the market early. Apple shares fell 5.2 percent to $400.69
after its results, reported after the market close on Tuesday,
missed estimates for the first time in years as it sold far
fewer iPhones than expected. [ID:nN1E79H1T6]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 93.85
points, or 0.81 percent, at 11,483.20. The S&P 500 Index .SPX
was down 16.56 points, or 1.35 percent, at 1,208.82. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 53.37 points, or 2.01 percent,
at 2,604.06.
U.S. Treasuries edged higher as expectations for this
weekend's EU summit dimmed.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 5/32
higher in price to yield 2.16 percent, down from 2.18 percent
late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were up 7/32 to
yield 3.17 percent.
Crude oil futures added to losses, with the concerns about
the euro zone outweighing an unexpectedly large drop in U.S.
crude stockpiles.
