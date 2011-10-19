GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, euro dips as EU summit hopes fade

* World stocks dip following report on euro zone

* S&P 500 down 1 pct, oil falls

* Fed survey on economy adds to investor worries (Updates prices, adds details)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 19 World stocks declined and the euro pared gains on Wednesday after optimism faded that European leaders will make substantial progress on the euro zone debt crisis this weekend.

A report from the Federal Reserve that the U.S. economic outlook dimmed in September also sapped sentiment, even though the Fed's survey of conditions across the country found that the economy continued to grow slightly in September. For details, see [ID:nW1E7KM02O]

Europe's troubling debt crisis continued to dominate most markets.

Among the latest reports to unnerve investors ahead of a crucial EU summit on the crisis, The Wall Street Journal reported that European officials are focusing on a bailout fund that would provide collateral to back up bond issues by troubled euro zone countries, rather than providing direct guarantees. [ID:nL5E7LJ3W7]

The European Union summit on Sunday is seen as a make-or-break meeting on beefing up the bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, and resolving the Greek debt crisis, which threatens to engulf the entire euro zone.

World stocks as measured by the MSCI index .MIWD00000PUS were last down 0.3 percent after trading higher for much of the U.S. session. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 slid more than 1 percent, reversing earlier gains.

"At the end of the day, the market is nervous, waiting to see anything substantial coming out of the summit," said Tom Fitzpatrick, chief technical strategist at CitiFX in New York. "We are getting to a point that there have been so many false promises so they really need to deliver something big."

The euro was last down 0.04 percent at $1.37480 EUR=EBS after bouncing between $1.3735 and $1.3870 on the trading platform EBS.

Disappointing earnings from Apple ( AAPL.O ) took a bite out of the market early. Apple shares fell 5.2 percent to $400.69 after its results, reported after the market close on Tuesday, missed estimates for the first time in years as it sold far fewer iPhones than expected. [ID:nN1E79H1T6]

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 93.85 points, or 0.81 percent, at 11,483.20. The S&P 500 Index .SPX was down 16.56 points, or 1.35 percent, at 1,208.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 53.37 points, or 2.01 percent, at 2,604.06.

U.S. Treasuries edged higher as expectations for this weekend's EU summit dimmed.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 5/32 higher in price to yield 2.16 percent, down from 2.18 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were up 7/32 to yield 3.17 percent.

Crude oil futures added to losses, with the concerns about the euro zone outweighing an unexpectedly large drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Gene Ramos; Editing by Leslie Adler)