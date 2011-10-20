GLOBAL MARKETS-EU summit doubts hit world stocks, euro

* World stocks down 0.8 pct; U.S. stocks flat to higher
* Euro eases, U.S. Treasuries ease a touch
* Concerns weigh about plans for euro zone rescue fund
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters)- World stocks and the euro fell
on Thursday on fresh doubts that the keenly awaited European
Union summit this weekend will result in a comprehensive plan
to rein in the euro zone debt crisis.
A German media report that Germany had not ruled out
postponing Sunday's summit poured more cold water on optimism
over the weekend meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.
The news out of Europe kept investors on their toes.
Worries that the region's debt problems could cause another
global recession have been at the forefront for months.
"It's a ping-pong game -- people have been burned by
reacting to individual news stories only to have them refuted,
withdrawn or contradicted," said Stephen Massocca, managing
director at Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.
Citing sources from both the center-right coalition of
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and from her government, German
newspaper Die Welt said the possible delay was due to stalled
negotiations on the possible leveraging of the euro zone
bailout fund. For details see [ID:nL5E7LK421].
Senior EU sources and the Austrian Finance Ministry said
they were unaware of any plan to postpone the weekend meeting.
[ID:nV9E7J301C] and [ID:nB5E7LJ00B]
France and Germany jointly confirmed euro zone leaders will
discuss a solution to the debt crisis at the weekend summit.
Still, the euro EUR= eased against the dollar and was
last 0.2 percent lower at $1.3731.
World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.8
percent while European shares .FTEU3 ended down 1.4 percent.
Wall Street stocks were flat to higher, with the more
bearish headlines out of Europe offset by data showing an
unexpected rebound in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic
region in October.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 43.71
points, or 0.38 percent, at 11,548.33. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 6.45 points, or 0.53 percent, at
1,216.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 3.88
points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,600.16.
"Investors are growing increasingly skeptical whether they
can deliver a plan with teeth to tackle the problem. That
uncertainty is keeping market action volatile," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst at Travelex Global Payments in
Washington.
U.S. Treasury prices turned down on the joint statement
from France and Germany. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR
erased early gains and fell 2/32 point in price to yield 2.17
percent.
OIL BOUNCES AGAIN, GOLD SINKS
Oil prices were last higher in an up-and-down session, with
Brent crude oil prices LCOc1 up $1.32 at $109.71 a barrel.
News that deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi had died of
wounds suffered in his capture near his hometown of Sirte on
Thursday had little market impact. [ID:nL5E7LK3F4]
"The regime had already fallen," said Olivier Jakob, oil
analyst at Petromatrix. "It will bring additional peace to the
country but oil exports are already in the process of coming
back -- so there is no great change to the short-term supply
and demand picture."
Gold fell 2 percent and was on track for its biggest
one-day drop in two weeks. Spot gold XAU= was down at $1,611
an ounce.
U.S. economic data helped limit losses on Wall street in
early trading. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said
factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly
expanded in October to its highest level in six months,
supporting views that the U.S. economy recovery is progressing,
albeit at a slow pace. For a wrap on the data see [N1E79J0BQ].
Solid earnings also were reported. In Europe, shares of
Nokia NOK1V.HE, the world's largest cellphone maker, advanced
5.5 percent after its earnings beat forecasts, helped by strong
sales of basic cellphone models and sparking hopes that the
company's worst days are over. U.S.-listed shares of Nokia
(NOK.N) jumped 5.7 percent to $6.47.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and Jeremy
Gaunt in London; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and
Richard Leong in New York and Claire Milhench in London;
Editing by James Dalgleish)