GLOBAL MARKETS-EU summit doubts hit world stocks, euro

* World stocks down 0.8 pct; U.S. stocks flat to higher

* Euro eases, U.S. Treasuries ease a touch

* Concerns weigh about plans for euro zone rescue fund (Updates prices, adds details)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters)- World stocks and the euro fell on Thursday on fresh doubts that the keenly awaited European Union summit this weekend will result in a comprehensive plan to rein in the euro zone debt crisis.

A German media report that Germany had not ruled out postponing Sunday's summit poured more cold water on optimism over the weekend meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

The news out of Europe kept investors on their toes. Worries that the region's debt problems could cause another global recession have been at the forefront for months.

"It's a ping-pong game -- people have been burned by reacting to individual news stories only to have them refuted, withdrawn or contradicted," said Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.

Citing sources from both the center-right coalition of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and from her government, German newspaper Die Welt said the possible delay was due to stalled negotiations on the possible leveraging of the euro zone bailout fund. For details see [ID:nL5E7LK421].

Senior EU sources and the Austrian Finance Ministry said they were unaware of any plan to postpone the weekend meeting. [ID:nV9E7J301C] and [ID:nB5E7LJ00B]

France and Germany jointly confirmed euro zone leaders will discuss a solution to the debt crisis at the weekend summit.

Still, the euro EUR= eased against the dollar and was last 0.2 percent lower at $1.3731.

World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.8 percent while European shares .FTEU3 ended down 1.4 percent.

Wall Street stocks were flat to higher, with the more bearish headlines out of Europe offset by data showing an unexpected rebound in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region in October.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 43.71 points, or 0.38 percent, at 11,548.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 6.45 points, or 0.53 percent, at 1,216.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 3.88 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,600.16.

"Investors are growing increasingly skeptical whether they can deliver a plan with teeth to tackle the problem. That uncertainty is keeping market action volatile," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Travelex Global Payments in Washington.

U.S. Treasury prices turned down on the joint statement from France and Germany. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR erased early gains and fell 2/32 point in price to yield 2.17 percent. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Debt crisis in graphics: r.reuters.com/hyb65p

Government bond spreads: r.reuters.com/kus82s

Asset returns in 2011: r.reuters.com/suz52s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

OIL BOUNCES AGAIN, GOLD SINKS

Oil prices were last higher in an up-and-down session, with Brent crude oil prices LCOc1 up $1.32 at $109.71 a barrel.

News that deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi had died of wounds suffered in his capture near his hometown of Sirte on Thursday had little market impact. [ID:nL5E7LK3F4]

"The regime had already fallen," said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix. "It will bring additional peace to the country but oil exports are already in the process of coming back -- so there is no great change to the short-term supply and demand picture."

Gold fell 2 percent and was on track for its biggest one-day drop in two weeks. Spot gold XAU= was down at $1,611 an ounce.

U.S. economic data helped limit losses on Wall street in early trading. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly expanded in October to its highest level in six months, supporting views that the U.S. economy recovery is progressing, albeit at a slow pace. For a wrap on the data see [N1E79J0BQ].