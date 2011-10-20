GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, euro gain on EU summit comments

* World stocks fall 0.9 pct; S&P 500 ends higher
* Euro edges up; U.S. Treasuries and gold slip
* Germany, France comments reassure ahead of EU summit
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. stocks and the euro rose
on Thursday after France and Germany said they would press
ahead to solve the euro zone debt crisis, despite setbacks that
meant the details might not be settled at a weekend European
Union summit.
France and Germany confirmed in a joint statement that euro
zone leaders will discuss a solution at the summit on Sunday.
Earlier, a German newspaper report that Germany had not
ruled out postponing the summit poured more cold water on
optimism over the meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.
The news out of Europe kept investors on their toes and
markets bouncing back and forth. Worries that the region's debt
problems could cause another global recession have been at the
forefront for months.
"Risk is back on after the latest headlines. They seem to
show there might be more of a definitive plan at a two-tier
summit," said Tommy Molloy, chief dealer at FX Solutions at
Saddle River, New Jersey.
Government bonds and gold, traditional safe-haven assets,
declined for the day.
The euro EUR= last traded up 0.2 percent at $1.3731,
On Wall Street, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index
closed higher even as world stocks as measured by MSCI
.MIWD00000PUS were down 0.9 percent. European shares .FTEU3
ended down 1.4 percent.
At the close, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 37.16 points, or 0.32 percent, at 11,541.78. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 5.51 points, or 0.46 percent, at
1,215.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 5.42
points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,598.62.
U.S. Treasury prices turned down on the statement from
France and Germany, which curbed investor fears. Benchmark
10-year notes fell 7/32 point in price to yield 2.18 percent
US10YT=RR, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were down 15/32 to
yield 3.2 percent.
In the earlier report, German newspaper Die Welt, citing
sources from both the center-right coalition of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and from her government, said the
possible delay was due to stalled negotiations on the possible
leveraging of the euro zone bailout fund. [ID:nL5E7LK421].
OIL BOUNCES, GOLD FALLS
Relief about the EU summit also drove oil prices to a
higher close after an up-and-down session. ICE Brent crude for
December LCOc1 rose $1.37 to settle at $109.76 a barrel.
News that deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi had died of
wounds suffered in his capture near his hometown of Sirte on
Thursday had little market impact. [ID:nL5E7LK3F4]
"The regime had already fallen," said Olivier Jakob, oil
analyst at Petromatrix. "It will bring additional peace to the
country but oil exports are already in the process of coming
back -- so there is no great change to the short-term supply
and demand picture."
Gold declined, however, with spot gold XAU= last down
1.2 percent at$1,621.11 an ounce.
U.S. economic data helped Wall street stocks in early
trading. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said factory
activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly expanded
in October to its highest level in six months, supporting views
that the U.S. economy recovery is progressing, albeit at a slow
pace. For a wrap on the data see [N1E79J0BQ].
