GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, euro gain on EU summit comments

* World stocks fall 0.9 pct; S&P 500 ends higher

* Euro edges up; U.S. Treasuries and gold slip

* Germany, France comments reassure ahead of EU summit (Updates with U.S. market closes)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. stocks and the euro rose on Thursday after France and Germany said they would press ahead to solve the euro zone debt crisis, despite setbacks that meant the details might not be settled at a weekend European Union summit.

France and Germany confirmed in a joint statement that euro zone leaders will discuss a solution at the summit on Sunday. For details, see [ID:[ID:nL5E7LK5QI]

Earlier, a German newspaper report that Germany had not ruled out postponing the summit poured more cold water on optimism over the meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

The news out of Europe kept investors on their toes and markets bouncing back and forth. Worries that the region's debt problems could cause another global recession have been at the forefront for months.

"Risk is back on after the latest headlines. They seem to show there might be more of a definitive plan at a two-tier summit," said Tommy Molloy, chief dealer at FX Solutions at Saddle River, New Jersey.

Government bonds and gold, traditional safe-haven assets, declined for the day.

The euro EUR= last traded up 0.2 percent at $1.3731, after see-sawing during the U.S. session. [ID:nL5E7LK5QI]

On Wall Street, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index closed higher even as world stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were down 0.9 percent. European shares .FTEU3 ended down 1.4 percent.

At the close, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 37.16 points, or 0.32 percent, at 11,541.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 5.51 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,215.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 5.42 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,598.62.

U.S. Treasury prices turned down on the statement from France and Germany, which curbed investor fears. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 7/32 point in price to yield 2.18 percent US10YT=RR, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were down 15/32 to yield 3.2 percent.

In the earlier report, German newspaper Die Welt, citing sources from both the center-right coalition of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and from her government, said the possible delay was due to stalled negotiations on the possible leveraging of the euro zone bailout fund. [ID:nL5E7LK421]. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Debt crisis in graphics: r.reuters.com/hyb65p

Government bond spreads: r.reuters.com/kus82s

Asset returns in 2011: r.reuters.com/suz52s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

OIL BOUNCES, GOLD FALLS

Relief about the EU summit also drove oil prices to a higher close after an up-and-down session. ICE Brent crude for December LCOc1 rose $1.37 to settle at $109.76 a barrel.

News that deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi had died of wounds suffered in his capture near his hometown of Sirte on Thursday had little market impact. [ID:nL5E7LK3F4]

"The regime had already fallen," said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix. "It will bring additional peace to the country but oil exports are already in the process of coming back -- so there is no great change to the short-term supply and demand picture."

Gold declined, however, with spot gold XAU= last down 1.2 percent at$1,621.11 an ounce.

U.S. economic data helped Wall street stocks in early trading. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly expanded in October to its highest level in six months, supporting views that the U.S. economy recovery is progressing, albeit at a slow pace. For a wrap on the data see [N1E79J0BQ]. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by Richard Leong in New York and Claire Milhench in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)