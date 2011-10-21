GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, euro gain on debt crisis optimism

* Global equity markets extend gains on debt crisis hopes

* Crude oil gains on expectations Europe to resolve crisis

* Dollar falls to record low against the yen on EBS

* Prices slide on optimism about EU summit outcome=2 (Adds opening of U.S. markets, byline, dateline previous LONDON)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 21 Global equity markets rose and the euro gained on Friday amid investor optimism that European leaders over the next few days will come closer to resolving the euro zone's two-year-old debt crisis.

Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel to above $110 after Paris and Berlin said a comprehensive euro zone debt deal was on its way. For details see: [ID:nL5E7LK5QI]

"It seems like any negative surprise from this weekend's summit has been been diminished by news European leaders will have a follow-up session on Wednesday," said Mike Cloherty, head of U.S. rate strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"Overall, I don't think anyone is looking for a complete solution that quickly."

Equity markets gained on the optimism and were also buoyed by strong earnings reports from U.S. corporate icons.

McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit, Honeywell International Inc's (HON.N) quarterly earnings increased 45 percent and the company lifted its full-year outlook, while General Electric Co (GE.N) posted an 18 percent profit rise that met Wall Street's expectations.

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS gained 1.6 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares rose 1.9 percent at 972.01 points.

Wall Street jumped more than 1 percent shortly after the open.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 142.52 points, or 1.23 percent, at 11,684.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 14.57 points, or 1.20 percent, at 1,229.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 26.25 points, or 1.01 percent, at 2,624.87.

The euro EUR= gained 0.8 percent to 1.3881 against the dollar, which fell to a record low against the yen after breaking through stop loss and options barriers. It was the dollar's biggest one-day decline in nearly two months.

One trader said Japanese banks then stepped in to buy dollars against the yen at 76.00 yen.

The benchmark December Brent crude contract LCOc1 rose $2.08 to $111.84 per barrel.

U.S. light crude oil futures CLc1 were up $2.75 at $88.82.

Government debt prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell. German Bund futures extended losses to hit session lows while U.S. benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell.

Bund futures FGBLc1 fell as much as 77 ticks on the day, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 7/32 in price to yield 2.21 percent.

Gold XAU= rose more than 1 percent to a session high of $1,636.99 an ounce on the dollar's weakness. ( Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Christopher Johnson in London; Writing by Herbert Lash, editing by W Simon )