GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, euro gain on debt crisis optimism

* Global equity markets extend gains on debt crisis hopes

* Crude oil rises on optimism Europe to agree on solution

* Dollar slumps to record low against the yen, euro gains

* Bond prices slide on optimism about EU summit outcome

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 21 Global equity markets rose and the euro gained on Friday amid a growing sense among investors that European leaders over the next few days will settle on a way to resolve the euro zone's two-year-old debt crisis.

The optimistic mood in U.S. and European financial markets lifted risky assets and crimped the safe-haven demand for government debt on both sides of the Atlantic.

Still, senior European sources said Berlin and Paris were still at loggerheads on two core elements of a plan to build a firewall around Greece and stabilize bond markets: how to scale up the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), and how to reduce Greek debt. For details see: [ID:nL5E7LK68G]

Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel to above $111 propelled by signs that emerged on Thursday that France and Germany were moving forward on a comprehensive debt deal.

"There is renewed hope that European leaders will pull something out of the bag and manage to come up with a solution to the debt crisis," said Daniel Briesemann, commodity analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Equity markets gained on the optimism and were also buoyed by strong earnings reports from U.S. corporate icons.

McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit, Honeywell International Inc's (HON.N) quarterly earnings increased 45 percent and the company lifted its full-year outlook, while General Electric Co (GE.N) posted an 18 percent profit rise that met Wall Street's expectations.

Major regional stock gauges in Europe and for the world rose more than 2 percent while U.S. stock indices moved up by almost the same.

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS gained 2.0 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares rose 2.3 percent at 975.90 points.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 201.66 points, or 1.75 percent, at 11,743.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 20.16 points, or 1.66 percent, at 1,235.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 40.46 points, or 1.56 percent, at 2,639.08.

"It seems like any negative surprise from this weekend's summit has been been diminished by news European leaders will have a follow-up session on Wednesday," said Mike Cloherty, head of U.S. rate strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"Overall, I don't think anyone is looking for a complete solution that quickly."

The euro EUR= gained 0.7 percent to 1.3873 against the dollar, which slumped to a record low against the yen after breaking through stop loss and options barriers. It was the dollar's biggest one-day decline in nearly two months.

One trader said Japanese banks then stepped in to buy dollars against the yen at 76.00 yen.

The benchmark December Brent crude contract LCOc1 rose $1.25 to $111.01 per barrel.

U.S. light crude oil futures CLc1 were up $2.03 at $88.10.

U.S. government debt prices fell. German Bund futures extended losses to hit session lows while U.S. benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell.

Bund futures FGBLc1 fell as much as 77 ticks on the day, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 9/32 in price to yield 2.22 percent.

Gold XAU= rose about 1 percent to $1,635.24 an ounce on the dollar's weakness. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Christopher Johnson in London; Writing by Herbert Lash, editing by W Simon )