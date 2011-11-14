GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall on euro zone debt skepticsm

* Global shares drop as Italy bond auction fails to assure

* Euro slides as optimism about Italy, Greece fades

* Oil slips below $114 barrel as euro zone output falls (Adds opening of U.S. markets, byline, dateline from previous LONDON)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 14 Global equity markets and the euro fell on Monday as investors, unnerved by an Italian bond auction, questioned the ability of new governments in Italy and Greece to resolve the long-festering debt crisis in Europe.

Yields on Italian government bonds resumed their advance higher, prompting the European Central Bank to step in, despite the appointment of former European Commissioner Mario Monti Sunday to lead Italy and restore market confidence. For details, see: [ID:nN1E7AD0IB]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe may be living through its toughest hour since World War Two as the new leaders in Italy and Greece rushed to form governments and limit damage from the debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MD0LU]

Stocks on Wall Street opened lower and European shares fell as the euro slipped against the dollar, with more losses were likely, analysts said.

The euro EUR= was down 0.99 percent at $1.3614.

"Like many times before, the Europeans delivered the necessary policy response to avert a meltdown, with both Italy and Greece moving to install national unity governments, led by technocrats," said Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

But "this is unlikely to be a silver bullet and many questions still remain," he said. "Outside of brief short covering rallies, we expect the euro to remain under pressure."

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 40.41 points, or 0.33 percent, at 12,113.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 8.18 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,255.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 5.04 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,673.71.

European shares fell further as an Italian bond auction showed investors were still reluctant to buy any more of the country's debt, although trading volumes were thin as progress was awaited on the forming of a new government. [ID:nL5E7ME2PH]

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 1 percent at 974.72 points. Italy's FTSE MIB index .FTMIB fell 2 percent.

The sale of 3 billion euros ($4.12 billion) of five-year Italian bonds was seen as a test of investors' appetite for the country's debt.

Italian 10-year yields IT10YT=TWEB rose to 6.77 percent, and in a sign of investor angst, Spanish 10-year bond yields rose above 6 percent for the first time since the European Central Bank started to buy the country's bonds in August. [ID:nL5E7ME1WB]

Spanish 10-year government bond yields ES10YT=TWEB increased to 6.10 percent.

U.S. Treasuries prices slid. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR fell 5/32 in price to yield 2.07 percent.

Brent crude oil fell below $114 per barrel after data showed euro zone industrial output was contracting, suggesting a possible regional recession as Europe struggled to contain the debt crisis. [ID:nL3E7ME097]

Industrial production in the 17-country bloc fell 2.0 percent in September from August, the European Union's statistics office said, overshadowing hopes new leaders in Italy and Greece would prevent their economies from collapsing and avoid financial meltdown. [ID:nL5E7ME1LQ]

Brent crude LCOc1 fell $1.90 to $112.26 per barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 traded $1.42 lower at $97.57.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell $1.90 to $112.26 per barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 traded $1.42 lower at $97.57.

Spot gold prices XAU= fell $9.40 to $1,779.00 an ounce.