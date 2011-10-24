GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, commodities up on EU, Caterpillar

* World stocks climb on Europe optimism
* Chinese manufacturing data eases fears of hard landing
* Euro gains in volatile trade; copper, oil advance
(Updates prices, adds details)
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 24 Global stocks hit a seven-week
high on Monday and commodities rallied on optimism European
leaders were moving closer to resolving their debt crisis as
strong earnings from Caterpillar(CAT.N) boosted risk appetite.
Stocks were also helped by Chinese data that eased fears of
an abrupt slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
The euro climbed to a six-week high against the dollar in
volatile trade, though investors remained wary of sharp
differences over the extent of losses private holders of Greek
bonds will have to accept.
European Union leaders neared agreement over the weekend on
bank recapitalization and on how to leverage their rescue fund
to try to stop bond market contagion. But final decisions were
deferred until a second summit on Wednesday. For details, see
[ID:nL5E7LM0VD]
"There is still a lot of hope that a solution out of Europe
this time will last, and that is sending the market higher to
break above trading ranges," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment officer at Solaris Asset Management in Bedford
Hills, New York.
MSCI's all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS was up
1.7 percent, after hitting its highest level since early
September.
Some investors remained unconvinced plans on the table at a
midweek European summit would fortify the European Financial
Stability Facility enough to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
Those concerns sent German government bond prices higher,
while the spread between the yield on the 10-year Italian BTP
benchmark bond and the equivalent German Bund widened. Italy is
under mounting pressure from European partners to introduce
measures to stimulate growth and restore market confidence.
"All eyes are looking at Wednesday's possible answers. We
are still not sure how the EFSF would work. This leaves a wide
range of options open," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
The euro zone should combine two proposals for increasing
the firepower of its rescue fund -- an insurance model and a
special purpose investment vehicle (SPIV) -- according to an EU
paper for the mid-week summit obtained by Reuters on Monday.
U.S. stocks rose, adding to three weeks of gains for the
S&P 500 index after stronger-than-expected Caterpillar results
and some proposed acquisitions. Demand for Caterpillar's heavy
equipment is seen as a gauge of global economic health. For
details see [ID:nN1E79N091].
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 90.60
points, or 0.77 percent, at 11,899.39. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 14.05 points, or 1.13 percent, at
1,252.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 55.51
points, or 2.10 percent, at 2,692.97.
European shares .FTEU3 rose 1.1 percent. Earlier, Japan's
Nikkei .N225 added 1.9 percent. Emerging market shares
.MSCIEF rallied 3.5 percent.
CHINA DATA
Further boosting sentiment was a rise above the 50 level in
China's flash purchasing managers' index, suggesting a rebound
in manufacturing in the world's second-largest economy after
three months of contraction. See [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]
The encouraging Chinese data lifted commodity prices across
the board. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange
CMCU3 rallied 5 percent. China consumes 35-40 percent of
global metals supply, making it a key factor for industrial
metals prices.
Spot gold XAU= last traded at $1,652.36 an ounce, after
falling more than 2 percent last week.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up $1.58 at $111.14 a barrel. U.S.
crude CLc1 rose $3.08 to $90.48 a barrel, after reaching an
intraday high of $90.86.
The euro last traded 0.2 percent higher at $1.3928 EUR=.
The dollar fell against the yen, trading close to a record
low hit on Friday and leaving traders on alert for possible
renewed currency intervention to stem strength in the Japanese
currency.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday that Japan will
take decisive action on excessive and speculative forex moves.
He said a dollar below 76 yen did not reflect economic
fundamentals. [nT9E7L400O]
Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rose. The 30-year bond
US30YT=RR rose 7/32 to yield 3.26 percent. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 4/32, its yield
at 2.23 percent.
(Additional reporting by Angela Moon and Richard Leong;
Editing by Andrew Hay)