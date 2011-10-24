GLOBAL MARKETS-EU hope, earnings lift stocks; copper shines

* EU makes progress on debt deal ahead of Wednesday summit

* Caterpillar lifts sentiment after record Q3 revenues

* Chinese manufacturing data eases fears of hard landing

* Euro gains in volatile trade; copper, oil rally (Updates prices, adds details)

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Oct 24 Global stocks hit a seven-week high on Monday and commodities rallied on optimism European leaders were moving closer to resolving the region's debt crisis as strong earnings from Caterpillar boosted investor sentiment.

Chinese data showing a rebound in manufacturing eased fears of an abrupt slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, sparking a nearly 7 percent rally in copper prices.

MSCI's all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS was up 1.8 percent, after hitting its highest level since early September.

U.S. stocks rose, adding to three weeks of gains for the S&P 500 index. Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) led the Dow higher, jumping 5 percent after reporting a 44 percent jump in quarterly profit on record revenues. Demand for its heavy equipment is seen as a gauge of global economic health. [ID:nN1E79N091]

European shares .FTEU3 closed up 1.1 percent, and emerging market shares .MSCIEF rallied 3.6 percent.

The euro climbed to a six-week high against the dollar in volatile trade, though investors remained wary of sharp differences between European leaders over the extent of losses that private holders of Greek bonds would have to accept.

The policymakers neared agreement over the weekend on bank recapitalization and on how to leverage their rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion. But final decisions were deferred until a second summit Wednesday. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LM0VD]

"There is still a lot of hope that a solution out of Europe this time will last, and that is sending the market higher to break above trading ranges," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer at Solaris Asset Management in Bedford Hills, New York.

Some investors remained unconvinced plans on the table at a midweek European summit would fortify the bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), enough to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

The concerns sent German government bond prices higher, while the spread between the yield on the 10-year Italian BTP benchmark bond and the equivalent German Bund widened. Italy is under mounting pressure from European partners to introduce measures to stimulate growth and restore market confidence.

"All eyes are looking at Wednesday (for) possible answers. We are still not sure how the EFSF would work. This leaves a wide range of options open," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

The euro zone should combine two proposals for increasing the firepower of the fund -- an insurance model and a special purpose investment vehicle -- according to an European Union paper for the mid-week summit obtained by Reuters.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 101.34 points, or 0.86 percent, at 11,910.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 14.44 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,252.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 58.59 points, or 2.22 percent, at 2,696.05.

METALS RALLY

China's vast manufacturing sector expanded moderately in October to snap three months of contraction, reflecting the resilience of robust domestic demand and rising expectations for metals demand. [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]

Copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,635 a tonne, up 6.9 percent from $7,145 per tonne on Friday. Benchmark copper CMCU3, nickel CMNI3 and tin CMSN3 all rallied more than 6 percent.

Spot gold XAU= last traded at $1,653.59 an ounce.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up $1.42 at $110.98 a barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 rose $3.47 to $90.87 a barrel.

The euro last traded 0.2 percent higher at $1.3926 EUR=.

The dollar fell against the yen, trading close to a record low reached Friday and leaving traders on alert for possible official intervention in the Japanese currency to stem strength.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi said Japan will take decisive action on excessive and speculative foreign exchange moves. He said the dollar below 76 yen did not reflect economic fundamentals. [ID:nT9E7L400O]

Gains on Wall Street weighed on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 3/32 in price for a yield of 2.23 percent. (Additional reporting by Angela Moon and Richard Leong; editing by Andrew Hay and Jeffrey Benkoe)