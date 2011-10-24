GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, commodities up on Europe, Caterpillar

* EU makes progress on debt deal ahead of Wednesday summit
* Caterpillar lifts sentiment after record Q3 revenues
* Chinese manufacturing data eases fears of hard landing
* Euro hits six-week high; copper, oil rally
(Updates to U.S. market close, adds comment, details)
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 24 Global stocks hit a seven-week
high on Monday and commodities rallied on optimism European
leaders were moving closer to resolving the region's debt
crisis as strong earnings from Caterpillar boosted investor
sentiment.
Chinese data showing a rebound in manufacturing eased fears
of an abrupt slowdown in the world's second-largest economy,
sparking the biggest jump in copper prices in nearly three
years.
Eurozone policymakers neared agreement over the weekend on
bank recapitalization and on how to leverage their rescue fund
to try to stop bond market contagion. But final decisions were
deferred until a second summit on Wednesday. For details, see
[ID:nL5E7LM0VD]
Optimism that officials will come up with a broad agreement
this week lifted the euro to a six-week high against the
dollar, despite concerns about deep divisions over the extent
of losses that private holders of Greek bonds would have to
accept.
"Investors are pricing in the fact that the worst will be
avoided with the conclusion of Wednesday's EU summit," said
Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com in
Bedminster, New Jersey.
MSCI's all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS rose
1.8 percent, after hitting its highest since early September.
Some investors remained unconvinced that this week's summit
would fortify the bailout fund -- the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) -- enough to tackle the debt crisis.
The concerns sent German government bond prices higher,
while the spread between the yield on the 10-year Italian BTP
benchmark bond and the equivalent German Bund widened. Italy is
under mounting pressure from European partners to introduce
measures to stimulate growth and restore market confidence.
"All eyes are looking at Wednesday (for) possible answers.
We are still not sure how the EFSF would work. This leaves a
wide range of options open," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
U.S. stocks ended higher. The Dow Jones industrial average
.DJI rose 104.83 points, or 0.89 percent, at 11,913.62. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 15.94 points, or 1.29
percent, at 1,254.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up
61.98 points, or 2.35 percent, at 2,699.44.
Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) gained 5 percent after reporting a
44 percent jump in quarterly profit on record revenues. Demand
for its heavy equipment is seen as a gauge of global economic
health. [ID:nN1E79N091]
European shares .FTEU3 closed up 1.1 percent, and
emerging market shares .MSCIEF rallied 3.6 percent.
METALS RALLY
China's vast manufacturing sector expanded moderately in
October to snap three months of contraction, reflecting the
resilience of robust domestic demand and rising expectations
for metals demand. [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]
Copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,635 a
tonne, up 6.9 percent. Benchmark copper CMCU3, nickel CMNI3
and tin CMSN3 all rallied more than 6 percent.
Spot gold XAU= last traded at around $1,653 an ounce.
Brent crude LCOc1 settled $1.89 higher at $111.45 a
barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 ended up $3.87 at $91.27 a barrel.
The euro last traded 0.2 percent higher at $1.3926 EUR=.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 76.04 yen JPY=, trading
close to a record low reached Friday and leaving traders on
alert for possible official intervention in the Japanese
currency to stem strength.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said Japan will take decisive
action on excessive and speculative foreign exchange moves. He
said the dollar below 76 yen did not reflect economic
fundamentals. [ID:nT9E7L400O]
Gains on Wall Street weighed on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 4/32 in price
for a yield of 2.23 percent.
