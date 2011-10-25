GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall before EU summit

* Germany opposes EU draft on ECB bond-buying - Merkel
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 25 World stocks and the euro
stumbled on Tuesday after the cancellation of a meeting of
European finance ministers raised doubts that an upcoming
summit will result in a clear plan to rein in Europe's debt
crisis.
A summit of European leaders remains scheduled for
Wednesday but the gathering of finance ministers -- known as
Ecofin -- was canceled because details of the meeting had not
been finalized, sources told Reuters.
Officials said euro zone leaders are unlikely to provide
many hard numbers to flesh out their debt crisis response on
Wednesday because the size of banks' losses on Greek bonds is
still under negotiation and an increase in the firepower of the
bailout fund is tough to quantify.
The worries over Europe boosted safe-haven assets, driving
up prices of U.S. Treasury debt and sending the Japanese yen to
a record high against the dollar. Weak U.S. consumer data added
to the gloomy sentiment and helped push gold up 3 percent to
top $1,700 an ounce.
"We are inclined to believe that the cancellation of the EU
finance ministers' meeting means more delays than progress on
euro area talks," said Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT
in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"We won't know for sure until Wednesday when the EU Summit
ends and the press conference is delivered but today's
announcement certainly adds a degree of uncertainty in the
markets."
Also on Tuesday, Germany said it opposes a phrase in a
draft conclusion for the summit that calls for the European
Central Bank to continue buying bonds in the secondary market.
The ECB has been buying Spanish and Italian bonds for more
than two months in order to hold down the countries' borrowing
costs and contain the region's debt crisis.
MSCI's all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS fell
1.1 percent. The index earlier hit its highest since early
September on signs euro zone policymakers had neared agreement
on bank recapitalization and on how to leverage the region's
rescue fund.
U.S. stocks ended lower, partly also weighed by a
discouraging corporate outlook. The Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI closed down 207.00 points, or 1.74 percent, at
11,706.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX ended down
25.14 points, or 2.00 percent, at 1,229.05. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC finished off 61.02 points, or 2.26
percent, at 2,638.42.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares .FTEU3
ended 0.7 percent lower after rising to an 11-week high.
Emerging market shares .MSCIEF gained 0.6 percent.
SAFE-HAVEN PLAY
The euro dropped 0.2 percent to $1.3897 EUR= after
hitting a session low of $1.3847 on Reuters data, well off a
six-week high of $1.3959.
The dollar hit a record low of 75.73 yen JPY=, raising
expectations of intervention to stem the yen's strength.
Gold posted its biggest one-day rise since early September
in a third straight session of gains that put it up 4 percent
for the week. Spot gold XAU= was up 2.9 percent at $1,700.40
an ounce.
Signs of discord in the euro zone weighed down Brent crude
but U.S. oil prices shot higher in a second day of frenetic
spread trading, as dealers raced to claw back a record discount
versus Brent on mounting evidence of tightening supplies.
Brent crude LCOc1 settled 53 cents lower at $110.92 a
barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 rose $1.90 to settle at $93.17 a
barrel.
U.S. Treasury bond prices rallied. Benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes US10YT=RR were up 1-1/32 in price for a yield
of 2.12 percent. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was up 2-26/32,
its yield falling to 3.14 percent.
"U.S. Treasuries remain the strongest net bought across the
board amid investor concerns that the long-standing, seemingly
intractable differences amongst euro zone policy-makers remain
difficult to bridge," said Samarjit Shankar, managing director
of global FX strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston.
