GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, euro slip on EU summit unease

NEW YORK, Oct 26 Global stocks eased while the euro retreated on Wednesday ahead of a European Union summit that has investors both hopeful and uneasy about the prospects for resolving the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

Investor optimism was boosted after Germany's lower house of parliament approved a motion to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund, a vote that provided Chancellor Angela Merkel with the mandate she needs to negotiate when the EU summit convenes. For details see: [ID:nB4E7LA026]

Optimism also gained after the incoming head of the European Central Bank threw the euro zone a lifeline hours before the summit by signaling the bank would go on buying the bonds of troubled countries to combat market turmoil. [ID:nLDE79O03J]

But global stocks turned negative, retreating from gains of 1 percent or more and the euro slid almost 0.7 percent, paring similar earlier gains, as skittishness and speculation about the summit over-powered optimism.

"It's all over the place. No one really knows what's going on. There are leaks and counter-leaks," said a trader of Bund futures. "Volumes are quite low and someone doing a little buying would be enough to send (futures) back up again."

Bund futures FGBLc1 hit a session high at 135.77, up 51 ticks on the day, after dipping in and out of negative territory earlier in the session.

U.S. Treasury debt pared losses.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 8/32 in price to yield 2.14 percent.

Wall Street pared gains and mostly turned lower. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 12.04 points, or 0.10 percent, at 11,718.66. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 3.52 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,225.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 28.21 points, or 1.07 percent, at 2,610.21.

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS and the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top regional shares both fell about 0.3 percent.

Oil futures also gave up early gains on investor jitters that the summit may fail to deliver a decisive resolution. [ID:nL5E7LQ1TM]

"European economic uncertainty is keeping a lid on prices, but the resurgence in Chinese demand stops markets falling too far," said Jefferies Bache oil broker Christopher Bellew.

Brent crude futures LCOc1, which have lagged the 6.5 percent rally of U.S. crude in the last three sessions, were down $1.37 at $109.56 a barrel.

U.S. crude CLc1 fell by $1.96 to $91.21 a barrel.

Investors shrugged off U.S. economic news.

Demand for a range of long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose in September at the fastest pace in six months, suggesting the economy was heading into the fourth quarter with solid momentum.

Demand for a range of long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose in September at the fastest pace in six months, suggesting the economy was heading into the fourth quarter with solid momentum.

Other data also pointed to a strengthening in economic activity, with new homes sales in September the strongest in five months and mortgage applications rising last week.