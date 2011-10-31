GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro zone worries sink stocks; dollar rises

* Dollar gains 3 pct vs yen after Japanese intervention
* S&P 500 still on track for best month in about 25 years
* MF Global goes bankrupt on worries about European bets
* U.S. crude futures shed 0.8 pct; gold falls over 1 pct
* German Bunds, U.S. Treasuries rally on safe-haven bids
(Recasts, updates market prices, adds new quotes)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 31 Global stock markets fell on
Monday due to renewed worries about last week's euro zone plan
to stem its debt crisis.
A stronger dollar following Japan's intervention to weaken
the yen also stoked selling in equities, commodities and other
risky assets.
Worries about the European debt crisis took a toll on MF
Global MF.N. The U.S. futures broker, whose heavy bet on the
region's debt sent its shares plummeting in recent days, filed
for bankruptcy on Monday. For more, see [ID:nN1E79U0DF]
Despite the day's losses, the benchmark Standard & Poor's
500 index .SPX is poised to gain 12 percent on the month, its
biggest percentage rise since January 1987. See [.N]
"(The dollar rise) is part of it, but a lot of it is also
rethinking Europe. There was a lot of ebullience after the
meeting and that is starting to fade a bit," said Stephen
Massocca, managing director of Wedbush Morgan in San
Francisco.
Fading optimism on a lasting cure for euro zone's debt woes
knocked down oil and other commodity prices.
U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 shed 1.4 percent to $92.43 a
barrel, as the greenback jumped to a three-month high against
the yen, making dollar-priced commodities more expensive for
investors holding other currencies.
Lower metal prices from a firmer dollar hurt mining stocks,
while banking shares succumbed to selling on renewed doubts
over European leaders' plan to prevent their sovereign debt
problem from spiraling into a global financial crisis.
"After a solid month of gains, the (higher) dollar is
giving traders a reason to shy from the risk trade and take
some profits," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
Japan sold the yen for the second time in less than three
months, saying it intervened to counter speculative moves that
were hurting the world's third-biggest economy. Traders
estimated the Bank of Japan could have purchased $65 billion to
$75 billion against its currency. See [ID:nL4E7LV0D4]
The dollar, which had fallen to a record low of 75.31 yen
JPY= earlier in Asian trade, rose more than 4 percent to as
high as 79.55 yen. It was last up 2.9 percent at 77.97 yen,
with traders saying more intervention would likely be needed
for a more durable impact.
The euro gave up most of last week's gains on the dollar's
advance. It was last down 1.4 percent at $1.3947 EUR=,
retreating further from a seven-week high around $1.4247 last
Thursday on news of the euro zone's debt-rescue plan.
The single currency still looked set to end the month up
nearly 5 percent for its best monthly performance in just over
a year. But speculation about an interest rate cut on Thursday
by the European Central Bank could limit its gains for now.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
TIMELINE-Japan battles strong yen: [ID:nL3E7LS0AB]
For stories from Europe: [nTOPEURO]
Euro zone debt crisis in graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p
Euro zone government bond spreads r.reuters.com/kus82s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
EUROPEAN DEBT PLAN DOUBTS
Japan told the head of Europe's bailout fund on Monday that
it would continue to buy its bonds. But like fellow potential
investor China, it did not commit to putting cash into a mooted
special purpose vehicle to enhance the rescue fund's firepower.
See [ID:nL5E7LV0G5]
With the decline in the euro, equities gave back some of
last week's gains with some analysts expecting the market
pullback to be temporary.
"It's nothing more than we were overbought," said Jeffrey
Saut, chief investment strategist at Raymond James in St.
Petersburg, Florida. "We are going to see professional money
chasing equities higher into the end of the year."
The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS dropped 2.3
percent, pulling back from its highest levels in nearly three
months hit last week.
U.S. stocks fell as the spike in the U.S. dollar weighed on
commodity prices and dried up bids on other risky assets.
Around 2 p.m. noon (1800 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI was down 142.51 points, or 1.17 percent, at
12,088.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down
15.29 points, or 1.19 percent, at 1,269.80. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 22.27 points, or 0.81 percent,
at 2,714.88.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 closed
down 2.2 percent after rising 4.1 percent last week, while
emerging stocks .MSCIEF slipped 1.4 percent.
The stock market sell-off rekindled bids for bonds. U.S.
and German government debt prices advanced as peripheral euro
zone government debt came under renewed pressure.
Italian 10-year government bond yields climbed back above 6
percent to levels last seen in August before the ECB stepped in
to buy Spanish and Italian debt in the secondary market.
German Bund futures FGBLc1 jumped almost 2 points to
135.61, while the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR
rallied 3 points in price to yield 3.22 percent.
Spot gold prices fell more than 1 percent as the spike in
the dollar spooked precious metals investors. Spot gold XAU=
was last down 1 percent at $1,723.70 an ounce, halving its
earlier decline.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Kirsten Donovan and Brian Gorman
in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)