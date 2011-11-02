GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise; worries over Greece linger

* U.S., European shares rise after Greece-related losses * Euro, oil, gold rebound after sell-off * U.S. jobs data, hopes on Fed and ECB revive risk-taking * German Bunds, U.S. Treasuries fall after Tuesday's rally (Updates market action)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. and European stocks and the euro rose on Wednesday as buyers emerged after a steep sell-off on fears that Greece's referendum on its bailout could push the country into default.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou won his cabinet's backing on Wednesday to hold a referendum on the euro zone's 130-billion-euro bailout package, aimed at containing the debt crisis.

Investors are looking ahead to the Greek government's confidence vote on Friday. If Papandreou loses the vote, a general election will be called and most likely there will be no referendum.

In the meantime, investors will likely remain nervous about the solvency of Greece and the euro zone's financial stability should there be a referendum, which would take place in early 2012, analysts said.

"After yesterday's sell-off, some bounce was expected, but we think there are a lot of hurdles for the euro to clear and given the risk events, we do not see it rallying much," said Adam Myers, senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

Papandreou will later face the leaders of France and Germany, who summoned him for crisis talks in Cannes before a G20 summit of major world economies to push for quick implementation of the bailout deal. See [ID:nL5E7M11SG]

Rejection of the package could lead to a disorderly default for Greece, with the fallout affecting the European banks that hold Greek debt.

The euro EUR= rose 0.8 percent against the dollar to $1.3807 and gained 0.4 percent versus the yen, to 107.66 yen.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose nearly 1 percent after losing 6 percent in the previous two sessions. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For full euro zone coverage, click on [nL5E7LR1WL] Analysis on euro zone impact [nL5E7M12SK] BREAKINGVIEWS-Greek elections best option [nL4E7M12ZW] Interactive timeline: link.reuters.com/rev89r ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Less-dismal data on the U.S. job market and hopes of more policy easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank also supported stocks and the euro and exerted selling pressure on German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries.

The Fed could begin to prepare financial markets for further monetary easing at the conclusion of a two-day meeting later on Wednesday, even if it refrains from any new stimulus after implementing its $400 billion "Operation Twist" in October. [ID:nN1E7A00GN]

The U.S. central bank will release its latest policy statement at noon (1600 GMT), followed by a press conference by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 212.29 points, or 1.82 percent, at 11,870.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 23.47 points, or 1.93 percent, at 1,241.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 40.55 points, or 1.56 percent, at 2,647.51.

European stocks .FTEU3 rose 1 percent, recovering early losses ahead of the U.S. open.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei .N225 closed down 2.2 percent following Tuesday's sell-off on Wall Street and in Europe.

The stabilization in stocks and the euro led investors to reduce their safe-haven holdings of U.S. and German debt.

Bund futures FGBLc1 fell 70 basis points to 137.44 after touching a near one-month high on Tuesday, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR fell 15/32 in price to yield 2.04 percent.

In the commodities market, Brent crude futures in London LCOZ1 were up $1.61 at $111.15 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 were $1.21 higher at $93.40.

In the commodities market, Brent crude futures in London LCOZ1 were up $1.61 at $111.15 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 were $1.21 higher at $93.40.

Spot gold XAU= rose 1.4 percent to $1,742.99 an ounce.