GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise but Greece worries persist

* U.S., European shares rise after Greece-related losses

* Euro, oil, gold rebound after sell-off

* Fed produces no new stimulus, seen leaving door open

* U.S. jobs data, hopes on ECB revive risk-taking

* German Bunds, U.S. Treasuries fall after Tuesday's rally (Updates market action after FOMC, adds quotes)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. and European stocks and the euro rose on Wednesday as buyers emerged after a steep sell-off on fears that Greece's referendum on its bailout could push the country into default.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou won his cabinet's backing on Wednesday to hold a referendum on the euro zone's 130-billion-euro bailout package, aimed at containing the debt crisis.

Investors are looking ahead to the Greek government's confidence vote on Friday. If Papandreou loses the vote, a general election will be called and most likely there will be no referendum.

"People see that European leaders can't be doing everything but they are going to come up with a quarantine program to contain the debt crisis," said Mark Lamkin, chief market strategist at Lamkin Wealth Management in Louisville, Kentucky.

Still, investors remain nervous about the solvency of Greece and the euro zone's financial stability should there be a referendum, which would take place in early 2012, analysts said.

"The European situation is still a problem for equity investors," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.

Papandreou will later face the leaders of France and Germany, who summoned him for crisis talks in Cannes before a G20 summit of major world economies to push for quick implementation of the bailout deal. For details, see [ID:nL5E7M11SG]

Rejection of the package could lead to a disorderly Greek default, with the fallout affecting European banks and rippling across the global financial system.

The euro EUR= retreated from its early highs. It rose 0.4 percent against the dollar to $1.3746 and clung to a 0.1 percent gain versus the yen, at 107.32 yen.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose nearly 1 percent after losing 6 percent in the previous two sessions.

For full euro zone coverage, click on [ID:nL5E7LR1WL]

Analysis on euro zone impact [ID:nL5E7M12SK]

BREAKINGVIEWS-Greek elections best option [ID:nL4E7M12ZW]

Interactive timeline: link.reuters.com/rev89r

Less-dismal data on the U.S. job market and hopes of more policy easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank also supported stocks and the euro and exerted selling pressure on German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries.

The Fed did not announce more monetary easing after a two-day policy meeting ended on Wednesday, after it implemented its $400 billion "Operation Twist" in October. But analysts said its statement left the door open for more stimulus if the economy needs it. [ID:nW1E7JB00J]

"They might be inclined toward a QE3 but they are waiting for more evidence that more action is needed," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, referring to a third round of quantitative easing from the Fed.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a press conference at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT).

On Wall Street, stocks were up but off their highs after IMF and EU sources told Reuters the next tranche of aid to Greece would be on hold until after the referendum.

In midday trading, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 111.59 points, or 0.96 percent, at 11,769.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 11.07 points, or 0.91 percent, at 1,229.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 10.83 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,617.79.

European stocks .FTEU3 ended up 1 percent, recovering early losses ahead of the U.S. open.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei .N225 closed down 2.2 percent following Tuesday's sell-off on Wall Street and in Europe.

The stabilization in stocks and the euro led investors to reduce their safe-haven holdings of U.S. and German debt.

Bund futures FGBLc1 fell 56 basis points to 137.59 after touching a near one-month high on Tuesday, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR fell 6/32 in price to yield 2.01 percent.

In the commodities market, Brent crude futures in London LCOZ1 last traded up 32 cents at $109.86 a barrel, while U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 were 25 cents higher at $92.44.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.6 percent to $1,728.39 an ounce. [O/R] [GOL/] (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Anirban Nag, Helene Durand and Blaise Robinson in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)