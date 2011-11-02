GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise but Greece jitters linger

* Wall Street, euro rise after Greece-related losses
* Worries over Greek vote curb gains on risky assets
* Fed announces no new stimulus, seen leaving door open
* Fed pares U.S. growth outlook, raises jobless forecast
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. and European stocks and
the euro rose on Wednesday as bargain-minded buyers emerged
after a steep sell-off on fears that Greece's referendum on its
euro zone bailout could push the country into an imminent
default.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's surprise call late
Monday for Greek voters to decide on accepting steep domestic
cuts for a 130-billion-euro bailout package drew criticism
within his government and from other euro zone members.
A top German official said it is an open question whether
Greece would receive an 8-billion-euro tranche of IMF/EU aid
due in mid-November before the referendum. [ID:nL5E7M20N5]
The latest twists in the Greek debt drama did not snuff out
hopes for a solution, although they left investors on edge.
"There are still ongoing negotiations in Europe. There is
still a possibility that the previous agreement will go
through, so that's positive for investors," said Stephen Wood,
chief market strategist at Russell Investments in New York.
Investors are looking ahead to the Greek government's
confidence vote on Friday. If Papandreou loses, a general
election will be called and most likely there will be no
referendum. For details, see [ID:nL5E7M11SG]
Papandreou will face the leaders of France and Germany, who
summoned him for crisis talks in Cannes before a G20 summit of
major world economies to push for quick implementation of the
bailout deal.
Rejection of the package could lead to a disorderly Greek
default, with the fallout affecting European banks and rippling
across the global financial system.
"The European situation is still a problem for equity
investors," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T
Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS clung to a 1
percent gain after losing 6 percent in the previous two days.
The euro EUR= retreated from its early highs. It ended up
0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.3726, and finished down
0.1 percent versus the yen, at 107.18 yen.
Less-dismal data on the U.S. job market and hopes of more
policy easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank also supported stocks and the euro and exerted
early selling pressure on German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries.
The Fed did not announce more monetary easing at the
conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, after it
implemented its $400 billion "Operation Twist" in October. But
analysts said its statement left the door open for more
stimulus if the economy needs it. For more, see
[ID:nW1E7JB00J]
"They might be inclined toward a QE3 but they are waiting
for more evidence that more action is needed," said Mark
Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery
Scott in Philadelphia, referring to a third round of
quantitative easing from the Fed.
The Fed released its latest forecasts on the U.S. economy.
They showed central bank economists expect growth to be slower
than previously thought in 2012 and beyond and unemployment
staying unusually high. [ID:nWALEIE6CX]
On Wall Street, stocks were up but off their highs after
IMF and EU sources told Reuters the next tranche of aid to
Greece would be on hold until after the referendum.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI closed up 178.08
points, or 1.53 percent, at 11,836.04. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 19.62 points, or 1.61 percent, at
1,237.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 33.02
points, or 1.27 percent, at 2,639.98.
European stocks .FTEU3 ended up 1 percent, recovering
early losses ahead of the U.S. open.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei .N225 closed down 2.2 percent
following Tuesday's sell-off on Wall Street and in Europe.
The stabilization in stocks and the euro led investors to
reduce their safe-haven holdings of U.S. and German debt. Bond
prices pared early losses as stocks and the euro came off their
session highs.
Bund futures FGBLc1 fell 0.4 percent to 137.58 after
touching a near one-month high on Tuesday, while the benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was marginally lower in
price to yield 1.99 percent.
In commodities markets, Brent crude futures in London
LCOZ1 settled down 20 cents at $109.34 a barrel, while U.S.
crude oil futures CLc1 ended up 51 cents at $92.70.
Spot gold XAU= rose 1 percent to $1,734.90 an ounce.
