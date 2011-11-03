GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, oil up on ECB, Greece hopes

* Global stocks gain on hopes Greek vote ditched, ECB cut

* Greek government on brink of collapse buoys risk assets

* Bonds near session lows after surprise ECB rate cut

* Euro dips as Draghi warns of slower Europe growth (Adds fresh prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 3 Global stocks and crude oil rallied on Thursday on rising hopes Greece will abandon plans to hold a referendum over a euro-zone bailout and after the European Central Bank cut interest rates in a surprise move.

Trading was volatile across asset classes as markets turned on headlines. The Greek government teetered on the brink of collapse, with the opposition and some government lawmakers demanding a caretaker administration to force through approval of the bailout, the nation's only financial lifeline. [ID:nL5E7M314D]

The euro EUR=EBS dipped to $1.3740, down 0.04 percent against the dollar after earlier rising to $1.37596 in choppy trading.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro zone could enter a "mild recession" toward the end of 2011 following the bank's unexpected cut by a quarter point to 1.25 percent. For details see: [ID:nL5E7M31HI]

"Everybody is totally focused on any sensational headlines from Europe. The market was sideswiped by the (ECB) cut this morning and Draghi has dug the knife in further by indicating Europe is heading to a mild recession," said Dean Popplewell, chief FX strategist at Oanda in Toronto.

Popplewell also said that everyone is nervous ahead of the U.S. employment report for October to be released on Friday.

U.S. stocks also bounced in choppy trade following an industry report that showed the pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector slowed modestly in October to its lowest level since June as new orders declined. [ID:nN1E7A20JG]

The ECB's move increased investor appetite as did comments by U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday, who tried to soothe market tensions by promising to do more if necessary to boost the U.S. economy, which also added to the bullish mood.

MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.9 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was up 1.9 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 134.49 points, or 1.14 percent, at 11,970.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 13.39 points, or 1.08 percent, at 1,251.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 33.21 points, or 1.26 percent, at 2,673.19.

"It is a politics-driven market. With the violent intraday moves, the best way to play it is with very short-term, highly leveraged trackers or options, but with tight stop losses," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

Financial shares in Europe surged, with AXA (AXAF.PA) up 6.8 percent and UniCredit (CRDI.MI) up 4.9 percent.

Oil prices gained, popping above $110 a barrel. [ID:nL4E7M30II]

Brent crude for December LCOc1 was up 72 cents at $110.06 a barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 was up $1.33 at $93.84 a barrel.

U.S. Treasuries fell to session lows after the ECB rate cut. [ID:nN1E7A20FO]

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 15/32 in price to yield 2.04 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Ellen Freilich in New York; Blaise Robinson in Paris; Claire Milhench in London; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Jan Paschal)