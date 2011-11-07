GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, euro off on Italy jitters

* Italian bond yields retreat slightly from 14-year high
* Euro slips vs U.S. dollar, gold up
* U.S. equities lower in early trading
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 7 Global equities and the euro
fell on Monday as uncertainty in Italy fueled concern the euro
zone debt crisis could engulf the bloc's third-biggest economy,
prompting investors to cut exposure to riskier assets.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi defied heavy
pressure to resign as he faces a rebellion in his party. A
recovery in Italian stocks and a pullback in government bond
yields reversed when he denied reports that he would resign
within hours. For details see [ID:nL6E7M7283].
"Berlusconi's reputation is so tarnished at this point that
it's difficult to see how he gets a difficult austerity package
through," said Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush
Morgan in San Francisco. "If he is moved aside for someone who
can be more influential, then there is a greater chance that
something happens."
Benchmark Italian government bond yields IT10YT=RR dipped
below 6.6 percent after earlier brushing 6.67, their highest
since 1997. Borrowing costs of 7 percent and above are widely
viewed as unsustainable.
Helping to cap equity losses, a paper prepared by the
European Investment Bank for European finance ministers said
the EIB could provide up to 74 billion euros of lending support
to European banks over two years if its capital base were
reinforced in part with cash from shareholders.
[ID:nB5E7LN00F]
European banks' liquidity issues are seen as a key element
in the current crisis.
In mid-morning trading in New York, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI dipped 32.46 points, or 0.27 percent,
to 11,950.78. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 4.62 points, or 0.37
percent, to 1,248.61. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped
24.32 points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,661.83.
The FTSEurofirst .FTEU3 was last down 0.5 percent after a
3.8 percent decline last week that ended a five-week rally. The
MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was off 0.3 percent.
The euro edged lower versus the U.S. dollar in choppy
trading. It briefly traded positive earlier as overall risk
sentiment improved.
U.S. Treasury debt prices backed off overnight gains as
turmoil in Italy and Greece had investors pondering the
eventual path of the euro zone debt crisis.
"Italy has come off their widest levels so we are moving in
sympathy with them; as they improve we sell off a bit, so the
flight-to-quality flows happened overnight and they have
subsided," said Rick Klingman, managing director of Treasury
trading at BNP Paribas in New York.
Gold futures rose almost 1 percent as investors piled into
the traditional safe-haven asset on uncertainty about Europe's
debt crisis.
Political wrangling in Greece had sparked panic in global
financial markets on fears that it would fail to save the
country from defaulting and to stop the region's debt problems
from spreading to other countries in the euro zone.
While Greece is negotiating a new government to help
receive its EU aid package, market jitters remain over a lack
of funding to beef up the euro zone's bailout fund after EU
leaders failed to get any concrete pledge for new money at a
G20 summit on Friday.
