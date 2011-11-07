GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, euro fall as Italian yields rise

* Italian bond yields near 14-year high, 3-mo bill sale off

* Euro slips vs U.S. dollar, equities lower

* Gold futures rise more than 1.5 percent (Recasts, updates prices)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Nov 7 Global equities and the euro fell on Monday as uncertainty in Italy fueled concern the euro zone's third-biggest economy would be sucked deeper into the region's debt crisis, prompting investors to sell risk assets.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi defied heavy pressure to resign as he faces a rebellion in his party. A recovery in Italian stocks and a pullback in government bond yields reversed when he denied reports that he would resign within hours. For details see [ID:nL6E7M60C8].

Volatility has risen and markets have hinged on European headlines for weeks. While Greece took all the attention lately as it teetered toward a default on its short-term debt, focus is shifting to the swelling Italian deficit.

"Berlusconi's reputation is so tarnished at this point that it's difficult to see how he gets a difficult austerity package through," said Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco. "If he is moved aside for someone who can be more influential, then there is a greater chance that something happens."

Benchmark Italian government bond yields IT10YT=TWEB brushed 6.7 percent, their highest since 1997. Borrowing costs of 7 percent and above are widely viewed as unsustainable.

In early afternoon trading in New York, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 91.08 points, or 0.76 percent, at 11,892.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 11.22 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,242.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 34.33 points, or 1.28 percent, at 2,651.82.

The FTSEurofirst .FTEU3 ended down 0.55 percent, following a 3.8 percent decline last week. The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was off 0.45 percent.

The euro edged lower versus the U.S. dollar in choppy trading, with investor focus on the rising Italian yields.

The euro was down 0.7 percent at $1.3739 EUR= after hitting a low of $1.3679 in the overnight session, according to Reuters data.

Gold futures GCc1 rose 1.6 percent as investors piled into the traditional safe-haven asset on uncertainty about Europe's debt crisis.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices traded a point higher as stock market losses bolstered safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading more than a point higher to yield 3.02 percent, down from 3.10 percent late Friday, while benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 20/32 higher in price to yield 1.967 percent, down from 2.04 percent late Friday.

Helping to cap equity losses, a paper prepared by the European Investment Bank for European finance ministers said the EIB could provide up to 74 billion euros of lending support to European banks over two years if its capital base were reinforced in part with cash from shareholders.

European banks' liquidity issues are seen as a key element in the current crisis.

Political wrangling in Greece had sparked panic in global financial markets recently on fears it would lead to a default and cause the region's debt problems to spread to other countries in the euro zone.

While Greece is negotiating a new government to help receive its EU aid package, market jitters remain over a lack of funding to beef up the euro zone's bailout fund after EU leaders failed to get any concrete pledge for new money at a G20 summit on Friday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Dan Grebler)