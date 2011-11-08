GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks rally as Berlusconi exit seen near

* Berlusconi wins vote, but loses majority * Italian 10-year yields at 14-year high near 6.8 pct * Italian president says Berlusconi will resign soon (Updates with Italian president's announcement on Berlusconi, adds comment)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK Nov 8 Global equities and the euro resumed gains on Tuesday after Italy's president said the country's premier, Silvio Berlusconi, will resign after the approval of a new budget law, possibly helping avoid a debt crisis.

Prime Minister Berlusconi's exit could ease the passage of unpopular austerity measures needed to reduce debt and lower Italian government bond yields. Investors fretted that Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, could be facing a crisis similar to the one that forced Greece to seek a bailout.

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said Berlusconi would step down as soon as parliament passed urgent reforms in votes expected later this month. For details see [ID:nL6E7M8152].

"We'll get new blood that will allow us to start being constructive and moving on reform," said Mark Lookabill, wealth advisor at Carson Wealth Management in Omaha, Nebraska.

"But there's also a pessimistic view that doesn't care who is in charge. There's so much volatility that when pessimists come in questioning what happens from here, we could move right back down."

Investors earlier avoided risk as the yield on 10-year Italian bonds closed near session highs and was approaching levels seen in the government bonds of Portugal and Ireland when they had to seek bailouts.

After Napolitano's announcement, the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rallied and was last trading 0.6 percent higher for the day. The euro EUR= hit session highs and was last up 0.4 percent and safe-haven U.S. Treasury debt prices turned negative.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI added 55.21 points, or 0.46 percent, to 12,123.60. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.72 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,269.84. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 20.07 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,715.32.

Focus has shifted in the past few days from Greece's weak economy and finances to the swelling Italian deficit. With borrowing costs soaring and 1.9 trillion euros in public debt, Italy -- as opposed to Greece -- is too large to bail out. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica and Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Jan Paschal)