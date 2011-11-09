GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slide on soaring Italian yields

* Italian 2- and 10-year yields rise above 7 percent

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Nov 9 Stocks and the euro tumbled on Wednesday as Italian borrowing costs spiked, raising fears the country will be forced to seek a bailout that could overwhelm the euro zone's finances and push the region into a recession.

Yields on two-year and 10-year Italian bonds rose above 7 percent, a level at which the cost of financing its massive 1.9 trillion euro debt burden becomes unsustainable. Investors are concerned the euro zone and international lenders would struggle to assemble a bailout of sufficient size for Italy, which is the euro zone's third largest economy.

"Italy's latest debt woes signal a new, even more dangerous phase in Europe's debt crisis," said Mohamed El-Erian, co-chief investment officer at PIMCO, which is home to the world's largest bond fund and a holder itself of Italian sovereign debt. [ID:nN1E7A8104]

Stocks fell across the board, with banks particularly hard-hit on fears over their exposure to European debt. The euro fell 1.7 percent against the U.S. dollar and the yen as investors fled to the safety of U.S. government debt.

Two major clearing houses raised the level of collateral needed for those holding Italian government debt. The move makes it more expensive for holders of Italian debt to borrow against it and helps create a cycle in which rising yields fuel more fear and more selling. For details see [ID:nL6E7M94YG].

At 7 percent, Italian bond yields have reached levels seen as a tipping point. Portugal and Ireland were forced to seek bailouts not long after their sovereign debt surpassed the same level. For details see [ID:nL6E7M93EM].

In a measure of perceived risk, the cost to insure Italy's debt in the credit default swap market rose to a record 560 basis points, up from 520 basis points on Tuesday, according to data provider Markit. This means it would cost 560,000 euros per year to insure 10 million in euros of Italian debt for five years.

Greece's credit default swaps also continued to trade at very distressed levels, at an upfront cost of 59 percent, or 5.9 million euros to insure 10 million euros of debt for five years, in addition to annual payments of 500,000 euros.

French credit default swap costs rose 11 basis points to 195 basis points, the highest level in a month, Markit data showed.

French banks are more exposed to Italian debt than any other country's lenders, with more than $416 billion in exposure, according to the most recent data from the Bank for International Settlements. The exposure of U.S. banks is much smaller, at $47 billion. For a graph see r.reuters.com/hyb65p.

U.S. TREASURY PRICES RISE

U.S. money market investors scrambled for cash and for U.S. Treasury bills on Wednesday on anxiety over whether Italy could repay its debt. For details see [MMT/].

Key measures of risk aversion rose to levels not seen since last summer, when investors grappled with the initial round of the debt crisis.

The search for safety lifted U.S. Treasury prices, even as yields continued to shrink. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up 29/32, with the yield at 1.9764 percent.

Assets perceived as risy fell.

In afternoon trading in New York, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 239.38 points, or 1.97 percent, to 11,930.80. The S&P 500 .SPX dropped 28.22 points, or 2.21 percent, to 1,247.70. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 61.76 points, or 2.26 percent, to 2,665.73.

The KBW bank index .BKX slid 4.06 percent, and the S&P financial index .GSPF was off 3.6 percent. Morgan Stanley (MS.N) shares fell 7.04 percent and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) lost 6.3 percent.

World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were down 1.9 percent, while in Europe the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 ended down 1.8 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index .SX7P slid 3.7 percent, weighed by a 6.8 percent fall for leading Italian lender UniCredit (CRDI.MI), which holds 38.6 billion euros of Italian government debt.

U.S. dollar-denominated Nikkei futures NKc1 fell 1.4 percent.

EURO TUMBLES

Traders said the European Central Bank bought Italian debt aggressively on Wednesday, in an attempt to lower yields. Mark McCormick, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York, said the ECB may be forced to increase those purchases or to cut interest rates again next month, all of which should weigh on the euro. The ECB cut rates to 1.25 percent last week.

"All of this is adding to the case for more economic weakness in the euro zone as a whole, and recent manufacturing data suggests things are getting worse," McCormick said.

The euro EUR= slid 1.7 percent versus the greenback and the yen EURJPY= and 0.5 percent against the Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS.

Following days of negotiations, Greek House speaker Philippos Petsalnikos was expected to head Athens' coalition government, sources from both major parties said. [ID:nA8E7M700P] [ID:nL6E7M90T2] (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Jennifer Ablan, Steven C. Johnson and Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)