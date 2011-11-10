GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, US stocks gain on Europe political progress

* Euro off 1-month lows but vulnerable to Italy concerns

* Crude oil rises on weak dollar, drop in U.S. stockpiles

* Bonds extend losses after U.S. jobs report, trade data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. stocks, crude oil and the euro gained on Thursday as concerns that the euro zone might break up eased and an Italian debt auction went better than many investors had expected, albeit at a high cost.

Still, European shares fell in choppy trade and gold prices slid as uncertainties over the selection of a new leader in Italy unsettled investors. for details see: [ID:nL5E7MA1TP] [ID:nL5E7MA0BR]

Italy moved closer to a national unity government, following Greece's lead in seeking a respected veteran European technocrat to pilot painful economic reforms in an effort to avert a meltdown in euro zone bond markets. [ID:nL6E7M96E9]

Italy paid its highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-month debt and while there was relief the sale went smoothly, worries remained that Italy's borrowing costs were unsustainable. [ID:nLDE71H0UY]

The euro rose as did U.S. stocks, with the Nasdaq briefly turning negative after Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' GMCR.O weak quarterly revenue rattled its growth outlook, causing its shares to plunge 36 percent.

"Investors remain in no doubt that Italy is a serious concern for the euro zone and even the global economy as a whole," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.

The euro pulled away from a one-month low against the U.S. dollar and Brent oil prices climbed above $113 a barrel as a weak dollar and an unexpected drop in U.S. oil stocks outweighed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nL4E7MA120]

The euro EUR= was up 0.4 percent at $1.3602.

U.S. economic data on jobs and the trade balance was viewed as favorable, but markets remained focused on Europe.

New U.S. claims for jobless benefits fell last week to their lowest level since early April and the trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in September, pointing to a slight improvement in the sluggish economy. [ID:nN1E7A90ZL]

"Data will take a back seat to developments in Europe," Omer Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, said. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of leading European shares closed down 0.3 percent at 963.58 points.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 78.64 points, or 0.67 percent, at 11,859.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 6.07 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,235.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 3.00 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,618.65.

A rise in Italian yields to above 7 percent would unsettle investors, as they did on Thursday when a spike to record level sparked a sell-off.

"We've seen a relative calm in Italian bond markets today, but a rise back above 7 percent on the 10-year will see the euro continue to fall," Esiner said.

U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses in the wake of data on weekly jobless claims and September international trade that was generally viewed as favorable. [ID:nNYD003920]

Signs that the political deadlock in Italy may be easing also pushed bond prices lower, although safe-haven assets were expected to stay underpinned by worries about the ability to pay the country's debt burden.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 60/32 to yield 2.05 percent.

"The focus is what's happening in Europe, and how our numbers here (U.S. data) could change in the future due to the slowdown in Europe," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose $1.23 to $113.54 a barrel.

The U.S. crude oil contract CLc1 was up $1.96 at $97.70 a barrel.

Gold fell more than 1 percent as worries about a potential debt default in Greece and a deepening debt crisis in Italy weighed on market sentiment and pushed investors to liquidate commodity assets.

Spot gold prices XAU= fell $25.15 to $1,746.30 an ounce. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Chris Reese and Julie Haviv in New York; Silvia Antonioli, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Atul Prakash in London; Writing by by Herbert Lash; Editing by Kenneth Barry and Andrew Hay)