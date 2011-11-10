GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, US stocks gain on better signs from Europe

* US stocks gain as concerns euro zone to break up eases

* Euro off 1-month lows but vulnerable to Italy concerns

* Crude oil rises on weak dollar, drop in U.S. stockpiles

* Bonds extend losses after U.S. jobs report, trade data (Updates prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. stocks, crude oil and the euro rebounded on Thursday, a day after a massive sell-off, as fears eased that the euro zone might break up and Italy was able to sell its debt at auction, albeit at a high cost.

Although Italy showed it can fund itself, European shares fell in choppy trade and gold prices fell as uncertainties over the selection of a new Italian leader unsettled investors. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MA1TP] [ID:nL5E7MA0BR]

Italy moved closer to a national unity government, following Greece's lead in seeking a respected veteran European technocrat to pilot painful economic reforms in an effort to avert a meltdown in euro zone bond markets. [ID:nL6E7M96E9]

The Italian treasury sold 1-year bills at yields of less than 7 percent -- the threshold investors believe is unsustainable. [ID:nL5E7MA2CT]

"Far better than was feared yesterday," Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell said of the Italian auction.

The euro rose and U.S. stocks bounced back from a 3 percent drop on Wednesday as investors latched onto encouraging company and economic news in the absence of another downward thrust in the European crisis. Trading was volatile in thin volume.

The euro pulled away from a one-month low against the U.S. dollar and Brent oil prices climbed above $113 a barrel as a weak dollar and an unexpected drop in U.S. oil stocks outweighed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nL4E7MA120]

The euro EUR= gained 0.4 percent at $1.3601.

"Investors remain in no doubt that Italy is a serious concern for the euro zone and even the global economy as a whole," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.

U.S. economic data on jobs and the trade balance was viewed as favorable, sending safe-haven debt much lower, but markets remained focused on Europe.

New U.S. claims for jobless benefits fell last week to their lowest level since early April and the trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in September, pointing to a slight improvement in the sluggish economy. [ID:nN1E7A90ZL]

"Data will take a back seat to developments in Europe," said Omer Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of leading European shares closed down 0.3 percent at 963.58 points.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI closed up 112.92 points, or 0.96 percent, at 11,893.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 10.60 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,239.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 3.50 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,625.15.

U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses in the wake of data on weekly jobless claims and September international trade that was generally viewed as favorable. [ID:nNYD003920]

Signs that the political deadlock in Italy may be easing also pushed bond prices lower, although safe-haven assets were expected to stay underpinned by worries about the ability to pay the country's debt burden.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 21/32 in price to yield 2.07 percent.

"The focus is what's happening in Europe, and how our numbers here (U.S. data) could change in the future due to the slowdown in Europe," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose $1.40 to settle at $113.71 a barrel.

The U.S. crude oil contract CLc1 rose $2.04 to settle at $97.78 a barrel.

Gold fell more than 1 percent as worries about a potential debt default in Greece and a deepening debt crisis in Italy weighed on market sentiment and pushed investors to liquidate commodity assets.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery GCZ1 settled down $32 at $1,759.60 an ounce. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Julie Haviv and Gene Ramos in New York; Silvia Antonioli, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Atul Prakash in London; Writing by by Herbert Lash; Editing by Kenneth Barry and Andrew Hay)