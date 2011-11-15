GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro falls on debt fears, Wall St up on data

* French bond yield spreads reach euro-era high

* US 10-year Treasuries yields hover around 2 percent

* US retail sales better than forecast in October (Updates with European stocks close, Wall St higher)

By Walter Brandimarte

Nov 15 Global stocks and the euro fell on Tuesday as Italian bond yields climbed back to unsustainable levels, triggering investors' fears that euro-zone debt contagion could spread to top-rated nations such as France.

Investors rushed to buy safe-haven debt issued by the United States and Germany, driving the premium paid by 10-year French bonds over comparable German Bunds to euro-era highs. Austrian, Belgian and Dutch debt were also hit.

U.S. stocks reversed earlier losses and rebounded into positive territory, however, as better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data for October suggested the world's largest economy started the fourth quarter with some vigor. For details, see [ID:nCAT005552].

"The economic numbers in the U.S. have improved, (but) everything in Europe is a matter of uncertainty, and the markets never like uncertainty," said Bryant Evans, investment adviser and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management in Champaign, Illinois.

Many analysts believe the only option to stem the uncertainty is for the European Central Bank to buy large amounts of bonds without drying up the liquidity from the purchases, in a strategy similar to the quantitative easing undertaken by the U.S. and UK central banks.

The ECB has continued its bond purchases but repeatedly said it was up to individual governments to put their fiscal houses in order.

"As long as the (ECB) continues to be unwilling to become the lender of last resort and really pull out the bazooka, you are going to continue to see these scares," said Oliver Pursche, president of Gary Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York.

Global stocks, as measured by the benchmark MSCI All-Country World index .MIWD00000PUS, fell 0.4 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares slipped 0.5 percent to end at 970.17.

On Wall Street, the three major U.S. stock indexes erased early losses and turned higher as investors focused on data showing U.S. retail sales rose broadly in October. A gauge of New York state manufacturing also showed growth this month for the first time since May. [ID:nN1E7AE0A0]

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 45.22 points, or 0.37 percent, to 12,124.20, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 5.38 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,257.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC shot up 20.87 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,678.09.

The euro EUR= lost 0.6 percent against the dollar to $1.354 as borrowing costs of troubled European countries rose again.

Italian 10-year bond yields IT10YT=TWEB rose above 7 percent, a level considered unsustainable for the country to fund its borrowing needs, given its sluggish economy. Spanish 10-year bond yields ES10YT=TWEB rose to 6.3 percent.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR, on the other hand, fell briefly below 2 percent as investors rushed to the perceived safety of U.S. government debt. Early in the afternoon, the 10-year note's price rose 1/32, while its yield hovered at 2.05 percent.

U.S. crude oil prices rose more than $1 to $99.34 a barrel. (Reporting and writing by Walter Brandimarte; Additional reporting by Edward Krudy and Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by Jan Paschal)