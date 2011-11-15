GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St ends up on data, euro slips on debt fears

* French bond yield spreads reach euro-era high
* US retail sales better than forecast in October
* US stocks end higher, buoyed by technology shares
(Updates with U.S. markets' close)
By Walter Brandimarte
Nov 15 U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday as
stronger economic data fueled gains in technology stocks, but
the euro fell against the dollar on fears that the European
debt crisis could engulf top-rated nations such as France.
Oil prices finished at a 16-week high after data showed
U.S. retail sales in October rose more than forecast by
economists, a sign that the world's largest economy started
the fourth quarter with some vigor. For details, see
[ID:nCAT005552]
The recovery in stocks took some of the safe-haven appeal
away from U.S. Treasuries. In Europe, however, Italian bond
yields climbed back to levels considered unsustainable, while
the premium paid by 10-year French bonds over comparable
German Bunds hit euro-era highs.
"The economic numbers in the U.S. have improved, (but)
everything in Europe is a matter of uncertainty, and the
markets never like uncertainty," said Bryant Evans, investment
adviser and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management in
Champaign, Illinois.
The three major U.S. stock indexes had a choppy morning,
but climbed back into positive territory in the afternoon. The
Nasdaq finished wiht a gain of more than 1 percent as shares
of Apple (AAPL.O) jumped 2.5 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 17.18 points,
or 0.14 percent, to end at 12,096.16, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 6.03 points, or 0.48 percent,
to finish at 1,257.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC
climbed 28.98 points, or 1.09 percent, to close at 2,686.20.
Still, in Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index
slipped 0.5 percent to end at 970.17. An index of global
stocks .MIWD00000PUS declined 0.4 percent.
TIME FOR THE ECB'S BAZOOKA?
The euro EUR= slid 0.7 percent against the dollar to
$1.3526 as borrowing costs of troubled European countries rose
again. It also hit a five-week low against the yen EURJPY=
at 103.95.
Italian 10-year bond yields IT10YT=TWEB rose above 7
percent, a level considered unsustainable for the country to
fund its borrowing needs, given its sluggish economy. Spanish
10-year bond yields ES10YT=TWEB rose to 6.3 percent.
Many analysts believe the only option to stem the
uncertainty is for the European Central Bank to buy large
amounts of bonds without drying up liquidity from the
purchases, in a strategy similar to the quantitative easing
undertaken by the U.S. and UK central banks.
The ECB has continued its bond purchases but has
repeatedly said it is up to individual governments to put
their fiscal houses in order.
"As long as the (ECB) continues to be unwilling to become
the lender of last resort and really pull out the bazooka, you
are going to continue to see these scares," said Oliver
Pursche, president of Gary Goldberg Financial Services in
Suffern, New York.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR initially
fell below 2 percent as investors rushed to the perceived
safety of U.S. government debt. As stocks recovered, however,
the 10-year note's price dipped 1/32, sending its yield up to
2.04 percent.
U.S. December crude oil gained $1.23, or 1.25 percent, to
settle at $99.37 a barrel, a 16-week high.
(Reporting and writing by Walter Brandimarte; Additional
reporting by Edward Krudy and Caroline Valetkevitch in New
York; Editing by Jan Paschal and Dan Grebler)