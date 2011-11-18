GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rises on ECB lending talk, world stocks fall

* EU officials have discussed idea of ECB lending to IMF
* World stocks slip, S&P 500 falls below key support level
* Treasuries prices fall as Italian yields ease modestly
(Updates prices)
By Walter Brandimarte
Nov 18 The euro gained on Friday on hopes that
the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund
may get involved in a plan to help struggling euro zone
countries, but world stocks fell as many investors continued to
fear a spread of the region's debt crisis into core European
economies.
Key U.S. stock indices were mixed at midday, though
supported by reports that the ECB is considering lending to the
International Monetary Fund to bail out troubled euro zone
economies. For details see [ID:nL5E7MH2MW].
U.S. Treasury prices fell as the borrowing costs of
troubled European countries declined slightly, reducing the
appeal for safe-haven assets.
"The ECB would have to be involved in any potential
solution for it to be credible, so I would expect that to give
the euro a bit of a lift," said Tom Levinson, a foreign
exchange strategist at ING.
The euro zone common currency EUR= rose 0.4 percent to
$1.3509, pulling away from a five-week low of $1.3420 struck on
Thursday.
"Whether it will persist or not is highly debatable. This
is a knee-jerk euro reaction and I think it will struggle to
hold around this level," Levinson added.
Apparent disagreement by Germany and the UK about how to
solve the European debt crisis kept investors on the edge,
however.
At a news conference in Berlin, the leaders of both
countries sent out conflicting messages to markets, with
British Prime Minister David Cameron calling for "decisive
action" to stabilize the euro zone and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel favoring a "step-by-step" approach. [ID:nL5E7MI3L8]
Wall Street indexes were mixed, with the S&P 500 holding
above a key resistance level around 1,200.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 12.10
points, or 0.10 percent, at 11,782.83. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 1.62 points, or 0.13 percent, at
1,214.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 13.65
points, or 0.53 percent, at 2,574.34.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 fell 0.5 percent.
World stocks, measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index
.MIWD00000PUS, declined 0.6 percent.
"The (market's) skepticism comes from the realization that
there is no magic bullet in place to solve this crisis," said
Giancarlo Perasso, chief economist at Redux-Matrix.
U.S. crude oil CLc1 was off 1.4 percent at $97.44 per
barrel.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell
10/32, sending their yield up to 1.998 percent, as a decline in
Italian government bond yields reduced their safe-haven bid.
Yields on Italian 10-year bonds IT10YT=RR eased to 6.7
percent but stayed near levels investors consider
unsustainable.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams in London; Editing by
James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)