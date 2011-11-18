GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rises on ECB lending talk, world stocks fall

* EU officials have discussed idea of ECB lending to IMF
* World stocks slip, S&P 500 holds above key support level
* Treasuries prices fall as Italian yields ease modestly
By Walter Brandimarte
Nov 18 The euro gained on Friday on hopes that
the European Central Bank may get involved in a plan to help
struggling euro zone countries, but world stocks fell as many
investors continued to fear a spread of the region's debt
crisis into core European economies.
Key U.S. stock indices were mixed early in the afternoon,
though supported by reports that the ECB is considering lending
to the International Monetary Fund to bail out troubled euro
zone economies. For details see [ID:nL5E7MH2MW].
U.S. Treasury prices fell as the borrowing costs of
troubled European countries declined slightly, reducing the
appeal for safe-haven assets.
Speculation that the ECB could also step up purchases of
European sovereign debt helped shore up investor sentiment.
Either ECB approach would be satisfactory, said Andrew
Busch, senior currency strategist at BMO Capital Markets in
Chicago. "The broader point is that the ECB is finding a way to
stabilize the European debt crisis," he said.
Economists say only the ECB would have enough fire power to
quell a confidence crisis spreading throughout the euro zone.
But EU law forbids the bank to finance government borrowing
directly, thus the possible arrangement with the IMF.
"This third-party lending arrangement not only works around
ECB laws, but also provides an avenue for the ECB to create
enough funding to stabilize the crisis while maintaining its
appearance of independence," Busch added.
The euro zone common currency EUR= rose 0.4 percent to
$1.3509, pulling away from a five-week low of $1.3420 struck on
Thursday.
Apparent disagreement between Germany and the UK about how
to solve the European debt crisis kept investors on the edge,
however.
At a news conference in Berlin, the leaders of both
countries sent out conflicting messages to markets, with
British Prime Minister David Cameron calling for "decisive
action" to stabilize the euro zone and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel favoring a "step-by-step" approach. [ID:nL5E7MI3L8]
Wall Street indexes were mixed, with the S&P 500 holding
above a key resistance level around 1,200.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 41.89 points,
or 0.36 percent, at 11,812.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX was up 1.62 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,217.75. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 11.22 points, or 0.43
percent, at 2,576.77.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 finished 0.7
percent lower. World stocks, measured by the MSCI All-Country
World Index .MIWD00000PUS, declined 0.4 percent.
"The (market's) skepticism comes from the realization that
there is no magic bullet in place to solve this crisis," said
Giancarlo Perasso, chief economist at Redux-Matrix.
U.S. crude oil prices slid $1.36 to $97.57 per barrel.
Trade in the front-month December contract was light ahead of
expiry later Friday as volumes moved into the January
contract.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell
14/32, sending their yield up to 2.012 percent, as a decline in
Italian government bond yields reduced their safe-haven bid.
Yields on Italian 10-year bonds IT10YT=RR eased to 6.7
percent but stayed near levels investors consider
unsustainable.
Spanish 10-year bond yields ES10YT=RR fell to 6.4 percent
from Thursday's 6.5 percent before weekend elections in which
the center-right People's Party is expected to win a resounding
mandate to slash public spending.
