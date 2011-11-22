GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on U.S. data; IMF move helps euro

* IMF offers new liquidity line, stemming fears
* U.S. 3rd-quarter GDP growth revised down to 2 pct
* Dow, S&P 500 slip; European stock index drops
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 22 Global stocks fell on Tuesday
after data showed the U.S. economy grew more slowly than
expected in the third quarter, while the euro rose against the
dollar after the IMF unveiled a liquidity line that stemmed
fears about the spread of the European debt crisis
The euro EUR= climbed above $1.35 after the International
Monetary Fund beefed up its lending instruments and unveiled a
new six-month liquidity line to help countries with solid
policies that may be at risk from the euro zone crisis.
Record-high yields at a Spanish debt auction helped drive
down European shares for a fourth straight session, and data
showing the U.S. economy grew at a slower pace than previously
estimated also weighed on Wall Street shares.
Trade in the euro was volatile as high borrowing costs for
both Spain and Italy were viewed by many investors as
unsustainable. With little confidence in official efforts to
build a bailout fund big enough to rescue the countries, trust
between banks holding their debt vanished, causing lending to
dry up.
Euro-zone banks increased their borrowing at the European
Central Bank to the highest level in two years on Tuesday.
In the United States, the government said the U.S. economy
grew at a 2 percent annual rate in the third quarter, below the
initial estimate of a 2.5 percent growth rate and below
expectations for a 2.5 percent reading.[ID:nCAT005556]
"U.S. economic data proved a huge miss, which does not
contribute to positive sentiment," said Michael Woolfolk,
managing director at BNY Mellon Global Markets in New York.
An hour ahead of the market close, the Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI was down 44.58 points, or 0.39 percent, at
11,502.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 3.60
points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,189.38. The Nasdaq Composite
Index .IXIC was up 2.52 points, or 0.10 percent, at
2,525.66.
The S&P, which had already fallen through a key support
level of 1,200, fell to around 1,181 before recovering in an
effort to stay above 1,187 -- the next technical support for
the index, which represents a 61.8 percent retracement of the
2011 high-to-low.
Shares of computer and printer maker Hewlett-Packard Co
(HPQ.N) slid 2.2 percent to $26.25. The stock fell 4 percent
earlier to become the Dow's worst performer after HP gave a
2012 profit outlook that was below consensus.
Concerns that politicians are failing to tackle huge debt
burdens also weighed a day after a special U.S. congressional
committee said it failed to reach a deal on reducing government
deficits. Investors are worried the stalemate will make it more
difficult to pass extensions of measures like payroll-tax cuts
that could help stimulate the economy. [ID:nWEN1065] and
[ID:nN1E7AL008]
The release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting
earlier this month had little impact on markets. The minutes
showed that most policy makers supported providing the public
with more detail about the likely path of monetary policy and
interest rates but rejected the idea of tying their actions to
targets for growth or the price level,
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 ended down
0.6 percent at 914.19. An index of world stocks, measured by
MSCI .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.1 percent.
U.S. BOND PRICES DIP
U.S. Treasuries' prices also edged lower despite the
disappointing data on third-quarter growth, as bond market
investors focused on underlying data showing weak inventory
accumulation amid sturdy consumer spending as indications that
growth would pick up in the current quarter.
"Real final sales were up 3.6 percent so the engine of
growth continued to hum, and weakness in inventories should set
up a rebound that will boost overall growth to about 3 percent
in the fourth quarter," said Thomas Simons, money market
economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR reversed
early losses to gain rose 6/32 in price, yielding 1.94 percent
versus 1.95 percent on Monday.
Commodities prices rose, with oil up in choppy trade as
efforts to strengthen sanctions on Iran and unrest in the
region hiked the geopolitical fear premium and offset worries
about global economic growth. U.S. crude oil settled at $98.01
a barrel, up 1.12 percent and snapping a three-day losing
streak.
Copper prices also rose on signs of stronger buying
interest, particularly from Asia, and gold prices climbed.
SPAIN PUTS STRAIN ON EUROPE'S BANKS
In government debt markets, Spain's Treasury paid the
highest yields in 14 years to issue short-term bills, heaping
pressure on center-right Prime Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy to
soothe nervous markets by fleshing out austerity plans
following Sunday's emphatic election victory. [ID:nL5E7MM0HJ]
Money market funds have cut their total exposure to
European banks by 42 percent since the end of May, straining
those banks' funding capabilities and forcing them to go to the
European Central Bank as its lender of last resort for
short-term funds, according to a report from Fitch Ratings.
The ECB's weekly limit-free handout of funding underscored
the widespread problems on Tuesday with 178 banks requesting a
total of 247 billion euros. That was the highest since
mid-2009. [ID:nL4E7ML1PH]
Three-month Euribor rates EURIBOR3MD=, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest-rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending,
fixed unchanged at 1.467 percent just before the results of the
ECB's operation.
Six-month rates EURIBOR6MD= edged up to 1.695 percent
from 1.694 percent while 12-month rates EURIBOR1YD= were
fractionally higher at 2.030 percent, from 2.029 percent.
