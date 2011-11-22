REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks off 5th day; euro up on IMF move

(Refiles to delete redundant paragraphs on U.S. data, IMF)
* Dow, S&P500 and Nasdaq all slip; Europe's stocks down, too
* Euro up as new IMF liquidity line stems some fears
* U.S. 3rd-quarter GDP growth revised down to 2 pct
(Recasts; updates to U.S. markets' close)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. stocks fell for a fifth
straight day on Tuesday, extending losses from across Europe,
after worries over U.S. economic growth, while the euro rose on
a new IMF initiative to contain Europe's debt crisis.
The U.S. government said the U.S. economy grew at a 2
percent annual rate in the third quarter, below the initial
estimate of a 2.5 percent growth rate, and below expectations
for a 2.5 percent reading.[ID:nCAT005556]
The euro EUR= climbed above $1.35 after the International
Monetary Fund beefed up its lending instruments and unveiled a
new six-month liquidity line to help countries with solid
policies that may be at risk from the euro-zone crisis.
Trade in the euro was volatile as many investors viewed
high borrowing costs for both Spain and Italy as unsustainable.
With little confidence in official efforts to build a bailout
fund big enough to rescue the countries, trust between banks
holding their debt vanished, causing lending to dry up.
Euro-zone banks increased their borrowing at the European
Central Bank to the highest level in two years on Tuesday.
Record-high yields at a Spanish debt auction helped drive
down European shares for a fourth straight session.
"U.S. economic data proved a huge miss, which does not
contribute to positive sentiment," said Michael Woolfolk,
managing director at BNY Mellon Global Markets in New York.
Concerns that politicians are failing to tackle huge debt
burdens also weighed a day after a special U.S. congressional
committee said it failed to reach a deal on reducing government
deficits. Investors are worried the stalemate will make it more
difficult to pass extensions of measures like payroll-tax cuts
that could help stimulate the economy. [ID:nWEN1065] and
[ID:nN1E7AL008]
"The market is pretty much in the wait-and-see mode now,"
said Mark Lamkin, chief investment strategist at Lamkin Wealth
Management in Louisville, Kentucky.
"The politicans here and overseas need to show more efforts
in terms of what they are going to do" for the market to see a
sustained rally, he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 53.59 points,
or 0.46 percent, to end at 11,493.72. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index .SPX slipped 4.94 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish at
1,188.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dipped 1.86
points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 2,521.28.
Shares of computer and printer maker Hewlett-Packard Co
(HPQ.N) ended down almost 1 percent at $26.65. The stock fell 4
percent earlier, to $25.25, to become the Dow's worst performer
after HP gave a 2012 profit outlook that was below consensus.
The release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting
earlier this month had little impact on markets. The minutes
showed that most policy-makers supported giving the public more
detail about the likely path of monetary policy and interest
rates, but rejected the idea of tying their actions to targets
for growth or the price level,
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 ended down
0.6 percent at 914.19. An index of world stocks, measured by
MSCI .MIWD00000PUS dropped 0.3 percent.
U.S. BOND PRICES GAIN
U.S. Treasuries' prices advanced as stocks declined and the
Fed indicated it might consider further stimulus.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR reversed
early losses to gain 7/32 in price, yielding 1.93 percent, down
from 1.95 percent on Monday.
Commodity prices rose, with oil up in choppy trade as
efforts to strengthen sanctions on Iran and unrest in the
region hiked the geopolitical fear premium and offset worries
about global economic growth.
U.S. crude oil CLc1 settled at $98.01 a barrel, up $1.09,
or 1.12 percent, and snapping a three-day losing streak. [O/R]
Copper HGZ1 also rose on signs of stronger buying,
particularly from Asia, and gold prices climbed. [MET/L]
SPAIN PUTS STRAIN ON EUROPE'S BANKS
In government debt markets, Spain's Treasury paid the
highest yields in 14 years to issue short-term bills, heaping
pressure on center-right Prime Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy to
soothe nervous markets by fleshing out austerity plans
following Sunday's emphatic election victory. [ID:nL5E7MM0HJ]
Money market funds have cut their total exposure to
European banks by 42 percent since the end of May, straining
those banks' funding capabilities and forcing them to go to the
European Central Bank as its lender of last resort for
short-term funds, according to a report from Fitch Ratings.
The ECB's weekly limit-free handout of funding underscored
the widespread problems on Tuesday with 178 banks requesting a
total of 247 billion euros. That was the highest since
mid-2009. [ID:nL4E7ML1PH]
Three-month Euribor rates EURIBOR3MD=, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest-rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending,
fixed unchanged at 1.467 percent just before the results of the
ECB's operation.
Six-month rates EURIBOR6MD= edged up to 1.695 percent
from 1.694 percent while 12-month rates EURIBOR1YD= were
fractionally higher at 2.030 percent, from 2.029 percent.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Additional reporting by Ryan
Vlastelica, Jeremy Gaunt, Brian Gorman and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jan Paschal)