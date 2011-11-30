GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar slips on global bank moves

* Coordinated central bank liquidity move boosts sentiment
* Large gain in U.S. private payroll number also booster
* Worldwide stocks, oil rise after global banking effort
* Benchmark U.S. bond yield at highest in over two weeks
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 30 Global stocks rallied and the
dollar slid on Wednesday after the world's leading central
banks acted jointly to ensure financial markets rocked by the
euro zone's escalating debt crisis have sufficient funding.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the
central banks of Britain, Canada, Japan and Switzerland agreed
to cut the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis
points from next Monday, among other measures.German bond yields fell and the benchmark U.S. 10-year
Treasury note slid a point in price.
Ten-year German government bond yields were 3
basis points lower at 2.26 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 31/32 in price to yield 2.09 percent.
Oil prices jumped. Brent crude was up 5 cents to
$110.87 a barrel. U.S. crude gained $1.04 to $100.83.
Spot gold prices rose $31.50 to $1,747.30 an ounce.