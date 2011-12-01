版本:
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks inch up with euro for 4th day

* World stocks up, U.S. stocks rise slightly
    * Euro gains, Spain's government bond yields fall
    * U.S. Treasury prices fall
    NEW YORK, Dec 1 World stocks edged higher while
the euro gained for a fourth day on Thursday as a Spanish debt
sale saw good demand, keeping up hopes that the euro zone debt
crisis may be contained.
    Stocks and other riskier assets were bolstered on Wednesday
after the world's six major central banks said they would cut
the cost of existing dollar swap lines and arrange bilateral
swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.U.S. government debt prices fell. Benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes were down 18/32
in price, with the yield at 2.133 percent.

