GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks inch up with euro for 4th day

BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
* World stocks up, U.S. stocks rise slightly * Euro gains, Spain's government bond yields fall * U.S. Treasury prices fall NEW YORK, Dec 1 World stocks edged higher while the euro gained for a fourth day on Thursday as a Spanish debt sale saw good demand, keeping up hopes that the euro zone debt crisis may be contained. Stocks and other riskier assets were bolstered on Wednesday after the world's six major central banks said they would cut the cost of existing dollar swap lines and arrange bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.U.S. government debt prices fell. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 18/32 in price, with the yield at 2.133 percent.
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition