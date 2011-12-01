版本:
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks, euro rise for 4th day; bonds down

* World stocks up, U.S. stocks edge lower
    * Euro gains, Spain's government bond yields fall
    * U.S. Treasury prices fall; gold prices up

    By Caroline Valetkevitch
    NEW YORK, Dec 1 World stocks edged higher while
the euro gained for a fourth day on Thursday as a Spanish debt
sale saw good demand, keeping hopes alive that the euro zone
debt crisis may be contained.
    The gains follow a sharp rise in stocks and other riskier
assets on Wednesday, when the world's six major central banks
said they would cut the cost of existing dollar swap lines and
arrange bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other
currencies.U.S. government debt prices fell. Benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes were down 16/32
in price, with the yield at 2.09 percent.
    In the oil market, Brent crude was down as Goldman Sachs warned of a possible sharp drop in demand on increasing
signs of economic slowdown in Europe. Brent crude fell
$1.85 to $108.67 a barrel.
    Gold rose to a session peak of $1,754 per ounce
before easing to $1,745.

