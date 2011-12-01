版本:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pull back after rally; euro up

* Stocks mostly down after Wednesday's rally
    * Euro gains, Spain's government bond yields fall
    * U.S. Treasury prices dip; gold prices near flat

    By Caroline Valetkevitch
    NEW YORK, Dec 1 Stocks on Thursday pulled back
from a sharp rally the day before, when markets reacted to a
liquidity move by the world's major central banks, while the
euro gained for a fourth day.
    The move by the banks to offer cheap dollar loans for
struggling European banks helped to soothe worries about a
global financial crisis.Headlines out of Europe have caused much volatility in
markets in recent months, with the region's debt crisis fueling
worries the problems could escalate into a global financial
crisis.
    U.S. government debt prices fell, with benchmark yields
touching their highest level in nearly a month. Ten-year
Treasury notes were down 4/32 in price, with the
yield at 2.09 percent.
    In the oil market, Brent crude was down as Goldman Sachs warned of a possible sharp drop in demand on increasing
signs of economic slowdown in Europe. Brent crude fell
$1.85 to $108.67 a barrel.
    Gold prices were nearly flat after earlier rising to their
highest in two weeks as the central banks' move gave investors
confidence to cut their holdings of cash.
    Gold was trading at $1,745.54 an ounce by 1544 GMT,
having risen to a session peak of $1,754 earlier,

