GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pull back after sharp gain; euro up

* Stocks mostly down after Wednesday's rally * Interbank lending rates fall for 1st time since July 22 * Euro gains, Spain's government bond yields fall * U.S. Treasury prices dip; gold prices slip By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, Dec 1 Stocks on Thursday pulled back from a sharp rally the day before, when markets reacted to a liquidity move by the world's major central banks, while the euro gained for a fourth day. The move by the banks to offer cheap dollar loans for struggling European banks helped to soothe investor worries about a global financial crisis.Headlines out of Europe have caused much volatility in markets in recent months, with the region's debt crisis fueling worries the problems could escalate into a global financial crisis. MONEY MARKET STRAIN Some gauges of money market strain stayed near end-2008 levels. A substantive solution to the debt crisis is needed before a return to more normal lending, analysts said. U.S. government debt prices fell, with benchmark yields touching their highest level in nearly a month. Ten-year Treasury notes were down 11/32 in price, with the yield at 2.11 percent. In the oil market, Brent crude was down as Goldman Sachs warned of a possible sharp drop in demand on increasing signs of economic slowdown in Europe. Brent crude fell $1.49 to $109.03 a barrel. Gold fell in light trade, snapping a three-day rally, as the bullion market took a breather after the previous session's sharp gains. Gold prices were nearly flat after earlier rising to their highest in two weeks as the central banks' move gave investors confidence to cut their holdings of cash. Gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,742.49 an ounce, having earlier touched a two-week high of $1,754.