GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks, euro fall on EU summit uncertainty

* Stocks, euro down as Germany deflates EU summit hopes
* U.S. Treasuries, dollar rise as safe-havens in play
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 7 U.S. stocks were down in choppy
trading on Wednesday, falling with the euro, as hopes deflated
that an EU summit this week will generate a comprehensive deal
to tackle the region's debt crisis.
With razor-thin volumes exaggerating market moves, Wall
Street's S&P 500 index fell by up to 1 percent before
recovering more than half of the dip within minutes.
The drop came after two straight days of gains in U.S.
stocks on the notion the European Union summit beginning Friday
will result in a more workable solution for the debt crisis.
French officials had said earlier this week that French and
German leaders will not leave the summit until a "powerful"
deal was reached.
But a German government official discounted such hopes on
Wednesday, saying Berlin was getting increasingly pessimistic
about the summit.
"Germany is basically saying that, be wary there may not be
a solution to the debt crisis coming out of the EU summit,"
said Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at OANDA in
Toronto. "This has obviously led to people paring back their
risk positions such as the euro."
Doubts also began to grow that the summit would help stave
off a broader downgrade of European nations by Standard &
Poors. The credit rating agency has cautioned that it had 15 of
the euro zone's 17 members on a credit watch for a potential
downgrade.
"You have an investment community that's sitting on a hair
trigger, and on the surface these headlines are disturbing,"
said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris Private
Bank in Chicago.
"Any reticence on the part of Germany is going to be viewed
as a setback."
By noon, the Dow Jones industrial average was down
8.06 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,142.07. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 4.50 points, or 0.36 percent,
at 1,253.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.65
points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,637.91.
Since reaching a closing low on Nov. 25, the S&P 500 had
risen almost 9 percent through Tuesday on hopes for a credible
outcome to the summit.
"We'll probably keep seeing volatility until we see the
plan, and if it disappoints we could drop 2 or 3 percent," said
James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
European stocks were also down, after giving back early
gains. The FTSEurofirst 300 index showed a 0.1 percent
loss, after rising 0.6 percent earlier.
Global equities, however, rebounded, with the MSCI world
stocks index up 0.1 percent after moving
between negative and positive territory.
Commodities fell, led by losses in copper and oil.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
nearly 1 percent to $7,770 a tonne.
Crude oil prices in London fell more than a dollar
to below $110 a barrel, pressured by the euro crisis and a
surprise jump in U.S. crude stockpiles.
Investors reached out instead for U.S. Treasuries and
relative safe-havens like the dollar.
U.S. longer-dated Treasury debt prices turned higher but
trading in such instruments was also volatile. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 5/32 in price,
its yield at 2.0663 percent.