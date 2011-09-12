GLOBAL MARKETS-European crisis spurs flight to safety

* Europe's fiscal woes fuel safety bid for dollar, debt

* Euro slides on Greece fears, hits 10-year low vs yen

* Crude oil drops on debt, growth worries, U.S. crude rises

* European shares hit 2-year low on euro zone crisis (Updates prices; adds quotes)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 12 Fears of a Greek default and credit contagion ripped through markets on Monday, pushing equity prices lower in thin trading, while yields on government debt were mostly lower as investors dumped assets perceived as risky and bought safe-havens.

Concerns that Moody's Investors Service could downgrade the credit-worthiness of French banks and the lack of a solution to Greece's debt problem undermined investor confidence. For details see: [ID:nS1E78B08A]

Safe-haven buying briefly pushed yields on benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year notes to lows last seen at least six decades ago and 10-year Bund yields fell to 1.73 percent.

Some U.S. government debt prices later pared their gains, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR off 3/32 in price to yield 1.93 percent.

The euro EUR= rebounded from a seven-month low against the U.S. dollar, gaining almost 0.4 percent to 1.3618.

Shares of French banks Societe Generale ( SOGN.PA ), Credit Agricole ( CAGR.PA ) and BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ) slumped more than 10 percent amid expectations of an imminent downgrade, due largely to their exposure to Greek bonds. [ID:nL5E7KC1TV]

Adding to the gloom was the failure of a weekend meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations to generate fresh proposals for boosting global growth. [ID:nN1E78728T] [ID:nL5E7KC0KE]

"U.S. investors are faced with a barrage of bad news from European markets," said Andrew Wilkinson, senior market analyst at Interactive Brokers Group in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top shares fell 2.6 percent, after earlier slumping to 883.04, its lowest since July 2009. The index has lost more than 20 percent in 2011.

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS fell 1.9 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 70.34 points, or 0.64 percent, at 10,921.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 5.25 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,148.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 4.94 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,472.93, recovering from an early loss.

Global central bankers meeting in Basel, Switzerland said economic growth is slowing but there is no sign of a worldwide recession and they had no plans for concerted action. [ID:nL5E7KC1XY]

Brent crude oil LCOc1 fell 74 cents per barrel to $112.03. U.S. crude CLc1 rose 31 cents to $87.55.

"There are fears about the slowing economy, fears about the debt, fears about default and we are not having coordinated multilateral actions being taken; we are having the opposite," said analyst Robin Bhar of Credit Agricole.

Against the yen, the euro fell to 103.89 yen EURJPY=, its lowest in 10 years, according to Reuters data. The euro was trading at 105.01, off about 0.1 percent.

The dollar was up against a basket of major currencies, with the U.S. Dollar Index .DXY up 0.2 percent at 77.309.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar JPY= was down 0.62 percent at 77.07 as the Japanese currency benefited from safe-haven buying.

Spot gold prices XAU= fell $26.06 to $1,831.20 an ounce. (Reporting by Angela Moon and Emily Flitter in New York; Marius Zaharia, Anirban Nag, Christopher Johnson and Brian Gorman in London; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)