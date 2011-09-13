GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, euro rise on Greece crisis hopes

* Global equities rise on hopes European leaders to act

* Euro gains against U.S dollar as risk sentiment improves

* Euro falls vs yen as Greece crisis, Italy auction weigh

* US debt prices fall, German bonds rise as crisis festers

* Brent crude prices pare gains on weak demand forecast (Adds opening of U.S. markets, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 13 Global stocks and the euro edged higher on Tuesday on hopes European leaders will find a way to alleviate Greece's simmering debt crisis while the dollar extended losses against the safe-haven Japanese yen.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to quash talk of an imminent Greek default but market confidence suffered another blow when Italy had to pay the highest yield since it joined the euro zone in 1999 to sell 5-year bonds. For details see:[ID:nL5E7KD1TR]

An unsourced report on Greek television that Greek, German and French leaders would hold a conference call helped underpin optimism in European equity markets.

MSCI's all-country world equity index rose 0.7 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares gained more than 1 percent.

Stocks on Wall Street, however, traded near break-even.

"It really just feels like we are stuck in a range for the time being until we get some answers," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.

Shortly after the open, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 1.36 points, or 0.01 percent, at 11,059.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 3.73 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,166.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 14.78 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,509.87.

U.S. Treasury prices fell while yields on benchmark German Bund DE10YT=TWEB set a new historic low at 1.68 percent before paring gains as investors sought safety in government debt.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 10/32 in price to yield 1.98 percent.

Talk that Merkel and French Presidnet Nicolas Sarkozy would make a statement on Greece later in the day buoyed market sentiment but Sarkozy's office denied the speculation.

The euro EUR= rose 0.1 percent to $1.3687 against the U.S. dollar after earlier hitting a session low of $1.35578.

The single euro zone currency fell to the day's lowest levels at 104.410 yen EURJPY=EBS before moving back to 105.38, down 0.1 percent,

"The market is still very much focused on the euro. We are back to watching headlines and it seems like there are more rumors than fact," said David Watt, senior currency strategist, at RBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

"In general, it's still a very cautious backdrop," Watt said.

Brent crude prices pared early gains and fell below $112 a barrel after the International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its estimate for demand growth and raised its supply forecast.

Brent LCOc1 was 16 cents lower at $112.09 a barrel. (Reporting by Emily Flitter, Angela Moon and Julie Haviv in New York, Harro Ten Wolde in Frankfurt, and Neal Armstrong, Jessica Donati and Jan Harvey in London; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)