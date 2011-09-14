GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, euro rise on Europe debt hopes

* Europe bond proposal lifts risk appetite across markets
* Stocks, euro gain on hopes debt crisis to be resolved
* U.S. debt prices falter as safe-haven appeal eases
* Many investors still see Greek default despite EU effort
(Updates with close of U.S. markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Global equities rallied and
the euro rose on Wednesday as optimism over tentative steps to
resolve Europe's debt crisis overcame still widespread fears
that Greece will ultimately default on its debt.
Stocks on Wall Street jumped as much as more than 2 percent
after Europe's top bureaucrat said plans for a common euro zone
bond, seen by many as a key tool to ease the region's festering
debt crisis, would soon be presented. For details see:
Creation of such a bond would give the weaker countries in
the euro zone access to cheaper funds, although Germany has
consistently opposed such a move. [ID:nLDE78D03R]
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top
shares closed up 1.4 percent at 913.22. Wall Street pared some
of its gains but still ended up more than 1 percent.
"The focus today seems to be on whether or not Greece
defaults, and the market is anticipating that the can will
again be kicked down the road, avoiding a default," said Clark
Yingst, chief market analyst at Joseph Gunnar & Co in New
York.
The president of the European Commission, Jose Manuel
Barroso, said Europe was facing its most serious challenge in a
generation. But he warned there was no simple solution.
Stocks and the euro rallied after France and Germany said
Greece's future remains in the euro zone, tapping down fears of
a departure that could spark a systemic rupture.
Leaders of France and Germany also told Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou it was vital to implement reforms
and meet fiscal goals set under a July 21 bailout plan.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI closed up 140.88
points, or 1.27 percent, at 11,246.73. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 15.81 points, or 1.35 percent, to
1,188.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 40.40
points, or 1.60 percent, at 2,572.55
MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.8
percent.
The euro's initial tepid gains suggested a clear outcome to
the European debt crisis was still not in hand. The currency
rose 0.5 percent against the dollar to $1.3750 EUR=EBS.
DEBT ISSUE STILL A CONCERN
The market's path of least resistance is still lower until
Europe pulls a rabbit from the hat and resolves the debt issue,
said Troy Buckner, managing principle at hedge fund NuWave
Investment Management in Parsippany, New Jersey.
While equities have posted modest gains in recent days, key
commodity markets have failed to participate, he said.
"For the moment at least, our strategies are pointing to
'risk off' in both commodity and stock markets," Buckner said.
U.S. economic data was mostly brushed aside as investors
focused on news from Europe. Growth in retail sales stalled in
August while business inventories rose slightly less than
expected in July, suggesting caution. [ID:nS1E78D0B7]
Copper fell to within 2 percent of its 2011 low. Benchmark
copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange closed down $145 at
$8,635 a tonne.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery GCZ1 settled down
$3.60 at $1,826.50 an ounce.
Brent crude rose on hopes the euro zone's debt crisis would
ease, while U.S. oil futures fell following data showing a
surprise increase in U.S. product inventories.
Brent crude LCOc1 for October delivery settled up 51
cents at $112.40 a barrel, while U.S. October crude CLc1
settled down $1.30 at $88.91.
Most U.S. Treasuries prices slipped as efforts to resolve
Europe's debt crisis drew investors to riskier assets such as
stocks, to the detriment of safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was
down 1/32 in price to yield 2.0 percent.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Ellen Freilich and Gene Ramos
in New York; Simon Jessop in London; Writing by Herbert Lash;
Editing by Dan Grebler)