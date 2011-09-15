版本:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, euro jump on ECB move, risk on

  

 * Wall Street gains for 4th day on ECB move to aid banks
 * Rally in European equities, short covering support Brent
 * Investors sell safe-haven U.S. debt for riskier assets
 * Euro jumps on ECB dollar funding, support for Greece
 (Updates prices, adds Lehman reference)
 By Herbert Lash
 NEW YORK, Sept 15 Global stocks advanced for a
third straight day and the euro gained sharply on Thursday
after the world's leading central banks moved to ease funding
for European banks facing difficulties raising U.S. dollars.
 In another step to alleviate Europe's debt crisis, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will discuss with European
finance ministers the possibility of leveraging the euro zone's
bailout fund to make it more effective, sources said. For
details see [ID:nL5E7KF1CX].
 The announcement by the European Central Bank, the U.S.
Federal Reserve and other central banks to provide short-term
funding suggests a concerted effort by authorities to contain
Europe's debt crisis after weeks of market turmoil.
 The funding move came three years to the day after Lehman
Brothers filed for bankruptcy, marking the depths of a
financial crisis that is still ravaging global markets.
 "This is good for the European banking system, so we're
seeing a push higher in equity prices," said Rick Klingman, a
Treasury trader at BNP Paribas in New York.
 "The ECB-Fed joint announcement is causing a risk-on type
trade because they're providing dollar funding through
year-end."
 European shares rose more than 2 percent and the euro
jumped over 1 percent after the ECB unveiled three-month dollar
loans in a move to prevent money markets from freezing up.
[ID:nL5E7KF2LG]
 The announcement sharply boosted bank shares in the euro
zone .SX7P and cut aversion to risk. The price of safe-haven
government debt and gold fell.
 The euro EUR= rose as high as $1.3937, according to
electronic trading platform EBS, before easing a bit, up 1.1
percent.
 The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
closed up 2.1 percent, and has now gained 6.2 percent since
touching a two-year low on Tuesday.
 The ECB move, which came a day after the notion of common
euro zone bonds was again floated and European leaders pledged
support for Greece while insisting on austerity measures, was
still unlikely to relieve market stresses, analysts said.
 Analysts said a funding crunch in Europe has been going on
for months, with dollar-rich U.S. banks reportedly requiring
130 percent collateral for a loan to European banks.
 "The swap agreements alleviate funding concerns in the
short term, but it doesn't tackle the underlying problems, nor
is it a solution to the European crisis," said Lauren
Rosborough, currency strategist at WestPac in London.
 On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 174.87 points, or 1.55 percent, at 11,421.60. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 18.73 points, or 1.58 percent,
at 1,207.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 33.43
points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,605.98.
 The Nasdaq briefly turned negative before midday after
Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) cut its forecast, sending its shares down
18 percent. [ID:nL3E7KF2CN]
 In a sign of difficulties ahead, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel bluntly rejected euro zone bonds as a solution to
Europe's sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7KF1CX]
 There was also no clear sign from a conference call of
German, French and Greek leaders on Wednesday that a stalemate
over Athens' next bailout payment had been broken.
[ID:nLDE78D090]
 Bund futures fell and Greek credit default swap prices
GRGV5YUSAC=MP showed an above 90 percent chance of a default,
according to Reuters calculations based on Markit data.
 Investors pushed aside a fresh spate of disappointing data
that showed new claims for U.S. jobless aid unexpectedly rose
last week and factory activity along the mid-Atlantic
contracted early this month. The data backed the view the Fed
would move soon to boost economic growth. [ID:nS1E78E0U8]
 The price of the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond fell more than
a point as the prospect of a long stretch of loose monetary
policy coupled with higher inflation prompted investors to dump
long bonds.
 The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last off 1-8/32 in price
to yield 3.34 percent. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
US10YT=RR fell 24/32 to yield 2.08 percent.
 Crude oil rose more than $3 a barrel at one point, buoyed
by the rally in European equities, a weaker dollar and improved
risk appetite. [ID:nL3E7KF0IJ]
 Brent crude LCOc1 for October delivery, which expires on
Thursday, was up $2.79 at $115.19 a barrel.
 Spot gold prices XAU= fell $37.01 to $1,782.10 an ounce.
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Emily Flitter in
New York, William James, Claire Milhench and Melanie Burton in
London and Blaise Robinson in Paris; Writing by Herbert Lash;
Editing by James Dalgleish)

