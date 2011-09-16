GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, bonds slip on easing Europe fears

* Global equities rally on growing optimism over Europe

* Treasuries fall on easing of Greek debt default fears

* Euro slips on profit-taking after this week's rally

* Oil rises with equities, North Sea loading delays (Updates prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 16 Global equities rose for a fourth straight day on Friday and safe-haven government debt fell amid growing confidence European leaders will find a way to resolve the euro zone's festering debt crisis.

Fears that Greece's fiscal troubles would bring down the European financial system eased after the world's leading central banks on Thursday agreed to boost short-term dollar funding for banks in Europe constrained by a dollar shortage.

"There's a view that the global leaders are coming up with a plan for a soft landing on Greece," said Scott Graham, head of Treasury trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

European shares rose, powered by banking stocks, and were on track to end the week higher. Wall Street eased from early morning gains and prices of U.S. Treasury securities edged higher, reversing losses after gains in major stock indexes evaporated.

The FTSE Eurofirst index .FTEU3 of top regional European shares rose 0.7 percent, pushed higher by the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index .SX7P, up 1.9 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 0.91 points, or 0.01 percent, at 11,434.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 1.63 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,207.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 1.07 points, or 0.04 percent,

Markets shrugged off a survey that showed even though U.S. consumer sentiment inched up in early September, Americans remained gloomy about the future with a gauge of expectations falling to the lowest level since 1980. [ID:nS1E78E0P2]

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up 4/32 in price to yield 2.07 percent.

Brent crude rose, boosted by gains in equity markets and delays on key North Sea crude oil loadings. [ID:nL3E7KG0CZ]

North Sea Forties crude, used to price about two-thirds of global physical oil, has suffered from production problems and loading delays since May, supporting Brent futures. Production shortfalls have further delayed shipments, trade sources said. [ID:nL5E7KF1KM]

The November contract for Brent crude LCOc1 gained 54 cents to $112.86 a barrel.

U.S. crude CLc1 fell $1.45 to $87.95.

The euro eased as investors locked in profits after this week's rally sparked by global central bank action to boost liquidity. [ID:nS1E78F0EY]

The euro EUR= slipped 0.7 percent at $1.3805. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Emily Flitter in New York and Joanne Frearson, Ikuko Kurahone, Pratima Desai and Anirban Nag in London; Writing by Herbert Lash, Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)