GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, euro dips as caution offsets hope

* Global equities rally on growing optimism over Europe
* Treasuries fall on easing of Greek debt default fears
* Euro slips on profit-taking after this week's rally
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Global equities rose for a
fourth straight day on Friday, but the euro slid as hope Europe
is finally getting a grip on the region's debt crisis was
offset by lingering fears Greece is still at risk of default.
Gains in global equity markets suggested risk aversion has
dissipated, but a sharp decline in French and Italian banking
stocks, along with the euro's slide, indicated caution lingers
despite encouraging efforts to resolve the debt crisis.
The announcement on Thursday that the world's leading
central banks will boost short-term dollar funding for European
banks facing a dollar shortage eased fears that Greece's fiscal
woes might bring down the financial system in Europe.
No one, however, suggested the crisis was fully resolved.
"There is still a lot of open-ended issues out there, which
means this situation will remain pretty fluid," said Mark
Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery
Scott in Philadelphia.
"All of what we just gained in the last five trading
sessions could be given back," Luschini said, referring to the
string of gains on Wall Street, surpassing by a day the rally
in European stock markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 55.44
points, or 0.48 percent, at 11,488.62. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 3.14 points, or 0.26 percent, at
1,212.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 5.84
points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,612.91.
MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose
0.6 percent, while the FTSE Eurofirst index .FTEU3 of top
regional European shares closed up 0.6 percent at 937.85.
A rally in banks stocks lost steam, however, and the STOXX
Europe 600 Banks index .SX7P finished up 0.3 percent after
paring earlier strong gains. BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), France's
largest listed bank, lost 7.6 percent and UniCredit (CRDI.MI),
Italy's biggest bank, shed 7 percent. [ID:nL5E7KG24T]
U.S. bank stocks also slid, with the KBW Bank index .BKX
off 1.2 percent.
Next week's meeting of the Federal Reserve came into view,
amid speculation policy makers might provide further stimulus
to the economy.
"The news yesterday that central banks are offering dollar
liquidity to European lenders is regarded as being the start of
an accelerated process in addressing the debt crisis," said
James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"With the Fed meeting next week, (the ECB news) sort of
served as a threshold. Investors are now thinking that we have
entered a process towards additional monetization."
Markets shrugged off a survey that showed even though U.S.
consumer sentiment inched up in early September, Americans
remained gloomy about the future, with a gauge of expectations
falling to the lowest level since 1980. [ID:nS1E78E0P2]
U.S. Treasury securities edged higher, reversing losses
after gains in the major U.S. stock indexes eased.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up
1/32 in price to yield 2.08 percent.
Brent crude traded near break-even after earlier gains.
The November contract for Brent crude LCOc1 rose 8 cents
to $112.38 a barrel.
U.S. crude CLc1 fell $1.56 to $87.84.
The euro eased as investors locked in profits after this
week's rally. [ID:nS1E78F0EY]
The euro EUR= slipped 0.7 percent at $1.3782.
