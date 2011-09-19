版本:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro tumble on Greek default fears

  

 * World stocks snap four-day winning streak
 * Greek debt default fears intensify
 * Euro, oil tumble; Treasuries rally
 (Updates prices, adds comment, details, changes byline,
dateline, previous LONDON)
 By Wanfeng Zhou
 NEW YORK, Sept 19 World stocks fell sharply on
Monday, snapping a four-day advance, while the euro shed more
than 1 percent as investors feared a possible Greek debt
default and the fallout on the entire euro zone.
 European officials ended a weekend meeting without agreeing
on new ways to tackle the debt crisis. International lenders
told Greece on Monday that it must shrink its public sector and
improve tax collection to secure a vital 8 billion euro rescue
payment next month. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KJ1NN]
 Concerns are growing that the crisis is worsening again
after Greece's prime minister canceled a U.S. trip to chair an
emergency cabinet meeting at home and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel suffered a regional election loss. [ID:nL5E7KI0N6]
 "The market is bracing itself for the worst possible
outcome, which is a disorderly Greek default," said Stephen
Gallo, head of market analysis at Schneider Foreign Exchange in
London. [ID:nL3E7KG0KC]
 Focus is now shifting to a conference call between Greece
and its international lenders at 12 p.m. (1600 GMT) to see how
Greece plans to make up its budget shortfall and avoid a
disorderly default.[ID:nLDE78G00Z]
 World stocks as measured by the MSCI world equity index
.MIWD00000PUS fell 2.5 percent on the day, after posting its
biggest weekly gain since early July last week.
 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower. The Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI was down 226.67 points, or 1.97 percent, at
11,282.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down
25.07 points, or 2.06 percent, at 1,190.94. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 50.84 points, or 1.94 percent,
at 2,571.47.
 European stocks .FTEU3 lost 2.6 percent, led by sharp
losses in the banking sector .SX7P, while emerging stocks
.MSCIEF dropped 3.1 percent.
 With the gloom so widespread, investors took little comfort
from expectations that the Federal Reserve would introduce new
measures to stimulate the U.S. economy later this week.
 "It's no more a link between markets and economics, but a
link between markets and politics. The politicians should have
seen the crisis coming and done more, but the problem is they
are not proactive," said Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC
Securities, in Brussels.
 "We are just going from one crisis to another. It's a
nightmare for the markets."
 The euro shed 1.4 percent to $1.3599 EUR=EBS and traders
braced for a move to last week's seven-month low of $1.3495.
 Oil fell more than $2 per barrel on concerns Europe's debt
crisis would hit commodity demand.
 Brent crude LCOc1 fell $2.61 to $109.61 a barrel. U.S.
crude CLc1CLc1 slipped $2.34 to a low of $85.62.
 Spot gold XAU= was last trading around 1804.90 a troy
ounce, after earlier rising as high as $1,827.36.
 Finance ministers of the BRIC emerging economies -- Brazil,
Russia, India and China -- meet later this week to discuss
steps to offer support to the euro zone.
 Market sentiment may change if they buy euro-denominated
bonds, as suggested in preliminary talks, after the European
Central Bank's 70 billion euro bond-buying spree over the last
five weeks or so failed to stop the crisis from spreading to
Spain and Italy. [ID:nS1E78C0FI]
 Investors will also be watching U.S. President Barack Obama
as he lays out a deficit-reduction plan on Monday aimed at
covering the cost of his recent jobs bill.
 The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 28/32
US10YT=RR, with the yield at 1.9575 percent.
 (Additional reporting by Natsuko Waki in London; Editing by
Theodore d'Afflisio)

