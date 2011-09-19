版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 20日 星期二 02:33 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on Greece; dollar rallies

  

 * Greek debt default fears intensify
 * World stocks fall more than 2 percent
 * Safe-haven Treasuries, U.S. dollar rally
 * Gold tumbles on stronger dollar
 (Updates prices, adds details)
 By Wanfeng Zhou
 NEW YORK, Sept 19 World stocks slid, the euro
shed more than 1 percent and oil prices dived on Monday as a
new round of fear gripped markets that Greece may default on
its debt and trigger economic fallout that would cascade
throughout the euro zone and possibly beyond.
 European officials ended a weekend meeting without agreeing
on new ways to tackle the debt crisis, and a call by U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner at the meeting for more
fiscal stimulus was rejected.
 Investors feared the crisis was worsening after Greece's
prime minister canceled a U.S. trip to chair an emergency
cabinet meeting at home and international lenders urged Athens
to shrink its public sector and improve tax collection to
secure a vital eight-billion-euro rescue payment next month.
For details see [ID:nL5E7KJ1NN].
 That prompted investors to seek refuge in the U.S. dollar
and Treasuries. But gold, which often benefits from safe-haven
flows, retreated more than $30 an ounce on the stronger
dollar.
 World stocks as measured by the MSCI world equity index
.MIWD00000PUS fell 1.9 percent on the day after posting the
biggest weekly gain since early July last week.
 "People went into the weekend in hopes that Geithner's
visit to Europe would bring more clarity but no positive move
came out and we are back with dealing with European problems,"
said Karl Mills, president of Jurika, Mills & Keifer Investment
Partners, in Oakland, California.
 Investors, he said, were "not only over-bought but we were
over-hoped."
 On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell for the first time in six
sessions. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down
208.47 points, or 1.81 percent, at 11,300.62. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 20.91 points, or 1.72 percent,
at 1,195.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 27.05
points, or 1.03 percent, at 2,595.26.
 European stocks .FTEU3 ended 2.3 percent lower at 916.07.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index .SX7P fell 3.4 percent to
feature amongst the worst performers. Emerging stocks .MSCIEF
dropped 3 percent.
 "There will be additional volatility in the global
financial markets heading into the end of the month as the
pressure to get Greece and others to enact their reforms will
be white-hot intense," said Andrew Busch, global currency
strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
 The International Monetary Fund, European Central Bank and
European Union, known as the Troika, "will threaten to use the
nuclear option of not providing the payment that allows Greece
to avoid default," Busch added.
 Finance ministers of the BRIC emerging economies -- Brazil,
Russia, India and China -- will meet this week to discuss
support for the euro zone.
 A Brazilian newspaper said on Monday the five BRICS
nations, which also includes South Africa, have already bought
debt through the European Financial Stability Facility and
could buy more. [ID:nS1E78I0BU]
 Focus is now shifting to a conference call under way
between Greece and its international lenders to see how Greece
plans to make up its budget shortfall and avoid a disorderly
default. The call may last until Tuesday. [ID:nA8E7K200L]
 SAFE-HAVEN FLOWS
 With gloom widespread, investors took little comfort from
expectations that the Federal Reserve would introduce new
measures to stimulate the U.S. economy when it meets on Tuesday
and Wednesday.
 The euro shed 1.1 percent to $1.3648 EUR=EBS, and traders
braced for a move to last week's seven-month low of $1.3495.
Losses in the euro helped push the dollar 0.7 percent higher
against a basket of currencies .DXY.
 The yen also benefited from a safety bid, with the euro
down 1.5 percent EURJPY=. The dollar slipped 0.4 percent to
76.47 yen JPY=.
 While the Swiss franc is typically the beneficiary of
safe-haven flows, recent actions by the Swiss National Bank to
weaken it have pushed more of those flows to the dollar and
yen.
 U.S. government bond prices soared. The benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury note was up 1-4/32 US10YT=RR, with the yield at
1.93 percent.
 "People are buying the dollar, turning around and buying
U.S. Treasuries immediately," said Greg Salvaggio, vice
president of trading at Tempus Consulting in Washington.
 Long-dated Treasuries outperformed on expectations the Fed
will try to push already low long-term interest rates even
lower by tilting toward longer-duration bonds in its portfolio.
Prices of 30-year bonds were up 2-18/32, their yields falling
to 3.18 percent US30YT=RR, the lowest since January 2009.
 Gold XAU= last traded around $1,772.39 an ounce,
retreating from the day's high of $1,827.36. A stronger U.S.
currency makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for
holders of other currencies. The precious metal hit a record
high of $1,920.30 on Sept. 6.
 In other commodities, oil fell on concerns Europe's debt
crisis would hit demand. Brent crude LCOc1 fell $3.39 to
$108.83 a barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 slipped $2.75 to $85.21.
 Investors were also wary of taking on risk for fear
Republicans will not agree to finance part of President Barack
Obama's $447 billion job creation plan with tax hikes on the
rich. [ID:nS1E78I0K3]
 (Additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson, Angela Moon and
Ellen Freilich in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)

